Help your Halos! MLB All-Star Game voting underway for July 17 in DC
Hey now, help your All-Stars!
The voting for the MLB All-Star Game is now open (through July 5) for the AL vs. NL showdown in Washington, DC on July 17.
Click here to vote for all your favorite Los Angeles Angels, including, Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, Andrelton Simmons and Shohei Ohtani.
All-Stars, assemble! 👊
Balloting for the 2018 @AllStarGame is LIVE: https://t.co/l0WkVwQ2bc.
Vote early. Vote often. Vote. [#TheHaloWay]. #VoteAngels. pic.twitter.com/GZtHFYXMnT
— Angels (@Angels) June 1, 2018
We will provide periodic updates on the progress of the voting when released by MLB.
Vote early and often!
