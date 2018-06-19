MLB All-Star Game: Trout remains third overall in AL with 1.3M votes

Angels star outfielder Mike Trout remains third overall in American League total votes In the latest MLB All-Star voting update released on Tuesday.

Trout (1,323,292 votes) trails only Jose Altuve (1,572,101) and Mookie Betts (1,468,417).

Reigning AL MVP @JoseAltuve27 has taken over as the @MLB overall leader in fan balloting, while @RaysBaseball catcher Wilson Ramos has surpassed Gary Sanchez of the @Yankees behind the plate. Visit https://t.co/Jd6REEkFYI to vote. #MLBVote pic.twitter.com/rPt4XQFrZI — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 19, 2018

Albert Pujols (336,724) remains in fourth place at first base and Shohei Ohtani, despite being injured, holds the fourth spot for designated hitters with 350,579 votes.

The 89th All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday, July 17, at Nationals Park in Washington. The game will air on FOX.

And, remember Angels fans, help your Halos!