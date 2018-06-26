MLB All-Star Game: Mike Trout holding strong at third overall in AL total votes

Mike Trout, the Angels star outfielder, remains third overall in total votes for the American League.

Trout (1,989,649) trails Jose Altuve (2,460,967) and Mookie Betts (2,337,514) and remains the No. 2 outfielder behind Betts.

Other Angels in the Top 5 at their position:

Albert Pujols (Fourth at first base; 516,550 votes)

Shohei Ohtani (Fourth at designated hitter; 452,372 votes.

The 89th All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday, July 17, at Nationals Park in Washington. The game will air on FOX.

And, remember Angels fans, help your Halos!