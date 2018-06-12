MLB All-Star Game: Mike Trout third overall in American League total votes

Mike Trout is the man … and we know that!

The Angels star has the third-most tallies overall, and second-most the outfield, in the first MLB All-Star Game voting update for the American League provided on Tuesday.

Help your Halos! MLB All-Star Game voting through July 5

Trout (639,822) trails only fellow outfielder Mookie Betts of Boston (748,872) and second baseman Jose Altuve (701,236) of Houston in overall votes.

The 89th All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday, July 17, at Nationals Park in Washington.

How the rest of the Angels are faring.

Catcher: Martin Maldonado (94,928) Fifth

First Base: Albert Pujols (155,219) Fourth

Shortstop: Andrelton Simmons (135,562) Fifth

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani (218,981) Third