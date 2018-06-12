MLB All-Star Game: Mike Trout third overall in American League total votes

Mike Trout is the man … and we know that!

The Angels star has the third-most tallies overall, and second-most the outfield, in the first MLB All-Star Game voting update for the American League provided on Tuesday.

Trout (639,822) trails only fellow outfielder Mookie Betts of Boston (748,872) and second baseman Jose Altuve (701,236) of Houston in overall votes.

The 89th All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday, July 17, at Nationals Park in Washington.

The 1st ASG Ballot is in & these guys need your help!#VoteTrout – 2nd#VoteOhtani – 3rd#VotePujols – 4th#VoteSimba – 5th#VoteMaldy – 5th If you want to watch your Halos soar into Washington D.C. this summer, we suggest that you #VoteAngels NOW: https://t.co/8V4D3okCBZ pic.twitter.com/KALhbSLGyH — Angels (@Angels) June 12, 2018

How the rest of the Angels are faring.

Catcher: Martin Maldonado (94,928) Fifth

First Base: Albert Pujols (155,219) Fourth

Shortstop: Andrelton Simmons (135,562) Fifth

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani (218,981) Third