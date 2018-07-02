MLB All-Star Game: Mike Trout remains third in overall AL votes

Mike Trout remains third overall in total votes for American League Players for this month’s MLB All-Star Game.

Trout (2,666,972 votes) trails only Boston’s Mookie Betts (3,119,106) in the outfield while Houston’s Jose Altuve (3,405,815) is the leading vote getter in the AL.

Here are the latest American League and National League balloting totals for the 2018 @AllStarGame with less than four full days of voting left for the @CampingWorld All-Star Ballot. Visit https://t.co/Jd6REEkFYI to vote. #MLBVote pic.twitter.com/xQMrIIUtVr — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 2, 2018

Albert Pujols also remains in the fourth spot (688,594) at first base. No other Angels player is in the Top 5 of their respective positions.

The voting for the MLB All-Star Game is now open (through July 5) for the AL vs. NL showdown in Washington, DC on July 17.