World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Mexico - Poland underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!

Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw.

[Guillermo Ochoa knows he needs to tap into ‘genius’ level for Mexico]

Here are the top plays from Tuesday's group stage action.

Mexico vs. Poland

The start of a run for Mexico?

Mexico coach Tata Martino shares the hopes he has for his squad as it opens up group play on Tuesday.

Mexico on the doorstep

Alexis Vega's header off the cross nearly found its way into the net, but it went just wide to keep the game 0-0.

