FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland

6 mins ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Mexico-Poland underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!

Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw.

[Guillermo Ochoa knows he needs to tap into ‘genius’ level for Mexico]

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays from Tuesday's group stage action.

Mexico vs. Poland

The start of a run for Mexico?

Mexico coach Tata Martino shares the hopes he has for his squad as it opens up group play on Tuesday. 

Mexico on the doorstep 

Alexis Vega's header off the cross nearly found its way into the net, but it went just wide to keep the game 0-0.

Stay tuned for updates!

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

