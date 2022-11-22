World Cup 2022 top plays: Denmark, Tunisia scoreless early
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Denmark-Tunisia underway on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!
Fans witnessed a stunning upset in the first game of the day as Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi and Argentina with a 2-1 win in front of a raucous crowd.
Denmark will hope to avoid a similar fate and instead looks to build on a surprise quarterfinals run in the 2018 World Cup. The Danes lost to eventual runner-up Croatia that time around.
You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Here are the top plays from Tuesday's group stage action.
Touching moment for Eriksen
Denmark star Christian Eriksen is just under 18 months removed from suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch in the opening match of the 2021 Euro championships. Miraculously, he is back to represent his country at the 2022 World Cup and was taking it all in during the Denmark national anthem before the game.
Minute 23: Tunisia getting pressure early
Tunisia is keeping things competitive early, and forward Issam Jebali found the back of the net on a breakaway — but the goal was negated due to an offside ruling.
