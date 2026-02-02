Bad News For Ronaldo? Benzema Completes Transfer To Top Rival Amid Protest

Karim Benzema has completed a shock January transfer from Al-Ittihad to Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal on deadline day.

The former Real Madrid star was into the final few months of his deal with Al-Ittihad but has now moved on. The proposed move is unlikely to go down well with Cristiano Ronaldo who has been left frustrated by recent transfer activity in the Saudi Pro League.

Benzema on the move

Benzema has made the switch and joined Mohamed Kader Meite in moving to Al-Hilal this winter. The transfer has proceeded despite reportedly stalling earlier in the day due to "discontent" from Ronaldo, according to ESPN. The Portugal star is said to be angry at seeing his team's biggest title rivals Al-Hilal strengthen in the January transfer window, while Al-Nassr have been unable to do the same. Both clubs are managed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and are fighting for the title. Al-Hilal currently lead the way and sit one point clear of Al-Nassr after 19 games played.

Ronaldo goes on strike?

Ronaldo did not feature in Al-Nassr's last fixture against Al-Riyadh on deadline day, following reports before the match claiming the 40-year-old was planning to go on strike in protest at the transfer activity in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr have yet to explain Ronaldo's absence for the match, while the forward has also not spoken publicly about the current speculation. Yet if Ronaldo's absence was a protest it appears to be in vain, with Benzema having now joined up with Al-Hilal as he goes in search of his second Saudi Pro League title. Ronaldo is yet to win the league since moving to Al-Nassr from Manchester United in 2022.

Benzema says farewell

Benzema has now taken to social media to say goodbye to Al-Ittihad. He posted: "Al Ittihad, This chapter comes to an end, but the respect and gratitude will always remain. Thank you to the club, the staff, my teammates, and especially the fans for the welcome, the love, and the energy you gave me every day. This journey gave me a lot, both personally and professionally. I leave with my head held high, proud to have worn these colors and of everything we shared. I wish you all the best for what’s next."

Benzema still going strong at 38

The striker turned 38 in December but is still going strong. The former Real Madrid man has scored eight goals in 14 league appearances so far this season and insisted recently he has no intention of hanging up his boots anytime soon. He told AS: "My contract with Ittihad is coming to an end. I can't say yet whether I'll stay or leave. It depends on many factors. I'll turn 38 next month and I see myself playing for another two years. Physically, I feel good, I work hard and I'm putting in strong performances."

Benzema also admitted he had received offers to return to Europe from the Middle East, adding: "It's true that I have proposals from Europe. I need to analyze everything and choose wisely, seeing where I will feel best, while keeping in mind that I feel good here and that I am appreciated. We'll see. They're asking certain things of me, and I provide certain things in return. Everything is 50-50, but some points are still up for discussion. I'm not going to stop playing football or stop fighting in the next six months."

What comes next?

Fans will have to wait and see now when Ronaldo chooses to return to action, with Al-Nassr set to face Benzema's former club Al-Ittihad next in the Saudi Pro League on Friday night. Before that, Al-Hilal and Benzema take on struggling Al Akhdoud on Thursday and will have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table.