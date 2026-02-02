Pep Guardiola Successor? Ex-Real Madrid Boss Xabi Alonso On Man City's Shortlist

Manchester City have added former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso to a three-man shortlist to potentially replace Pep Guardiola as manager, if the Spaniard leaves the club at the end of the season. There is a growing belief that the former Barcelona boss will depart once the campaign is over, and City are already putting together a succession plan.

Man City's Pep fear

Per the Telegraph, City are interested in appointing Alonso this summer, if Guardiola decides to leave the club. There is said to be a growing feeling that the Catalan is set to walk away from his role at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season and City are thus preparing plans for his succession. Guardiola's current contract runs until 2027 but the club are struggling for form and sit six points behind leaders Arsenal, having won just one of their last five league games. At the weekend, they threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur.

Alonso is said to feature on a three-man shortlist alongside former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who informed the Blues twice that he was in talks with City, leading to his exit from Stamford Bridge, and Cesc Fabregas, who has won admirers for his work with Como in Serie A. They are currently sixth in Italy's top-flight and are on track for European qualification.

Guardiola discusses future

Guardiola has kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to his future and he, of course, has not spoken openly about his plans.

Nevertheless, he said, upon signing his new contract, that he felt he "deserved" to stay in Manchester.

He said: "So honestly I think myself, my staff and friends, I think we deserve to be here. I am sorry to say. I am not arrogant to say, but it’s the truth. I think we deserve after four defeats in a row to bounce back and try to turn the situation. In that moment, in the period, I had the feeling you have to take the right decisions for the future and I want to take it.

"Since the beginning of the season I’ve been thinking a lot. I want to be honest, I thought this [season] should be the last one. But the problems we had in the last month, I felt now was not the right time to leave. I didn’t want to let the club down. I felt I could not leave now, simple as that. Don’t ask me the reason why. Maybe the four defeats was the reason why I felt I cannot leave. Manchester City means so much to me. This is my ninth season here – we have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club. That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons."

Could Pep quit?

Guardiola has been open about his desire to embark on a sabbatical when he leaves City, having done similar when he left Barcelona. Having left in 2012, he took months to recuperate before embarking on a new challenge with Bayern Munich.

Speaking in July, he said: "I know that after this stage with City I'm going to stop, that's for sure, it's decided, more than decided. I'm going to leave after this stage with City, because I need to stop and focus on myself, on my body.

"At the moment, I think I have the energy with my players to simply make a better season than last season. This is my target. I am never sitting here at the start of November and December and going to say we are going to win this or that.

"I see things that we are doing much better than last season and in every game, we are a little bit better. There is the margin that we can do better in many aspects and that gives me the energy that it's not job done. It's completely unfinished business. That's why I am here."

What comes next?

City remain in the Premier League title race despite their stuttering form. They face Newcastle in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final in midweek before taking on Liverpool in a huge fixture next weekend.