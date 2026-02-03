Minnesota United Reportedly In Talks With Colombia Star James Rodríguez Over Blockbuster MLS Move

Minnesota United are in talks with James Rodríguez over a potential move that would bring the Colombian star to MLS, according to The Athletic.

The 34-year-old is a free agent after leaving Club León and remains a key figure for Colombia ahead of the 2026 World Cup, despite not playing since late 2025.

Free agent status

Rodriguez is currently a free agent after parting ways with Club Leon in Liga MX and has been without a club since December. If the deal were to materialize, the 34-year-old would instantly become the most high-profile global name ever to wear a Minnesota United jersey.

Wants to lead his country at the World Cup

Despite his recent lack of club action, Rodríguez remains a central figure for the Colombian national team as the country builds toward the 2026 World Cup. He earned widespread praise for his performances at the 2024 Copa América, held in the United States, where he was widely regarded as the tournament’s standout player and helped guide Colombia to the final against Argentina.

James by the numbers

Rodríguez has not appeared in a competitive match since November 2025, when he last featured for Colombia. His most recent club spell came in Mexico with León, where he recorded five goals and nine assists in 34 appearances across two Liga MX tournaments. While León reached the playoffs during his first campaign, the second ended near the bottom of the table, making his overall stint in Mexico a mixed and ultimately underwhelming one.

Another historic name headed to MLS?

Since leaving Real Madrid in 2020, Rodríguez’s career has taken him across multiple leagues and continents, with stops at Everton, Al-Rayyan, Olympiacos, São Paulo, Rayo Vallecano, and León. Now, with the MLS season just weeks away and the World Cup looming later this year, Minnesota United could offer the Colombian playmaker a fresh stage - and the league one of its most headline-grabbing signings in recent memory.