Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Rose Lavelle

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner .

Name: Rose Lavelle

Rank: 9

Country: United States

Club: OL Reign

Position: Midfielder

Age: 28

We have reached our final American on the countdown in Rose Lavelle. The OL Reign midfielder has world-class dribbling skills, vision and technical ability.

Lavelle started six matches at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, taking home the bronze ball with her three goals, one of which put the final vs. The Netherlands out of reach. If the USWNT are able to do it again in 2023 and pull of the three-peat, Lavelle's ability to glide over the field will play a large role in it.

