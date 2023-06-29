Aly Wagner's Top 25 players at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Just over 730 of the most talented soccer players in the world will compete at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand this summer, but only a handful are capable of being true difference-makers for their countries.
From now until the start of the tournament, Aly Wagner — a two-time Olympic Gold medalist with the United States women's national team — will be counting down the 25-best players competing for this year's World Cup.
25. Irene Paredes, Defender, Spain
Paredes brings just what you would expect from a Spanish center back — she is an initiator of the attack.
24. Rasheedat Ajibade, Forward, Nigeria
Ajibade can player anywhere across the frontline with her pace and desire to eliminate defenders on the dribble.
23. Grace Geyoro, Midfielder, France
The French international and PSG captain could solidify herself as the main creator for the perennial-underachieving France.
22. Jill Roord, Midfielder, Netherlands
Roord got a taste of the World Cup four years ago in France. Since then, she's greatly improved as a player with her experience and growing confidence.
This story will be updated through the start of the World Cup on July 20.
