Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Grace Geyoro
Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.
Name: Grace Geyoro
Rank: 23
Country: France
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Position: Midfielder
Age: 25
The French international and PSG captain could solidify herself as the main creator for the perennial-underachieving France.
Geyoro has the tools to run the show in the midfield with her understanding of tempo, creativity and vision on the ball, but she also has a nose for goal. She is a creator who loves to assist but wants to score.
If she is given the freedom to make her imprint on the game under new coach Hervé Renard, she could be one of the highlights of the Women's World Cup this summer.
