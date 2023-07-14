FIFA Women's World Cup
Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Ada Hegerberg
FIFA Women's World Cup

Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Ada Hegerberg

Published Jul. 14, 2023 4:59 p.m. ET

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.

Name: Ada Hegerberg
Rank: 6
Country: Norway
Club: Lyon
Position: Forward
Age: 28

The first-ever Ballon d'Or Féminin winner, Ada Hegerberg, is back on the world's biggest stage. The Norwegian striker just scores goals. Even limited looks and less than ideal chances, she converts.

But as much as she is one of the worl's greatest No. 9s right now, Hegerberg has the ability to play with her back to goal as an outlet and link up play, something Norway will surely need if they intend to make a deep run this go around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norway made a magical quarterfinal run in 2019 without Hegerberg — it should be looking for more in Australia and New Zealand with her back in the fold.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Ada Hegerberg
Norway
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results

2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes