FIFA Women's World Cup Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Ada Hegerberg Published Jul. 14, 2023 4:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner .

Name: Ada Hegerberg

Rank: 6

Country: Norway

Club: Lyon

Position: Forward

Age: 28

The first-ever Ballon d'Or Féminin winner, Ada Hegerberg, is back on the world's biggest stage. The Norwegian striker just scores goals. Even limited looks and less than ideal chances, she converts.

But as much as she is one of the worl's greatest No. 9s right now, Hegerberg has the ability to play with her back to goal as an outlet and link up play, something Norway will surely need if they intend to make a deep run this go around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norway made a magical quarterfinal run in 2019 without Hegerberg — it should be looking for more in Australia and New Zealand with her back in the fold.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Ada Hegerberg Norway FIFA Women's World Cup

share