Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Ada Hegerberg
Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.
Name: Ada Hegerberg
Rank: 6
Country: Norway
Club: Lyon
Position: Forward
Age: 28
The first-ever Ballon d'Or Féminin winner, Ada Hegerberg, is back on the world's biggest stage. The Norwegian striker just scores goals. Even limited looks and less than ideal chances, she converts.
But as much as she is one of the worl's greatest No. 9s right now, Hegerberg has the ability to play with her back to goal as an outlet and link up play, something Norway will surely need if they intend to make a deep run this go around.
Norway made a magical quarterfinal run in 2019 without Hegerberg — it should be looking for more in Australia and New Zealand with her back in the fold.
-
Who could be the breakout star for this young, talented USWNT squad?
Best moments of Megan Rapinoe’s USWNT career: Highlights and goals
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
Behind Sophia Smith's supreme confidence: 'From Day 1, I'm a winner'
Women's World Cup Guide, Group B: Ireland, Nigeria, Australia, Canada
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
-
8 teams that could stop USWNT from three-peating at 2023 World Cup
Germany's golden goal: Women's World Cup Moment No. 8
Haiti Odds to Win 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Group Stage Schedule
-
Who could be the breakout star for this young, talented USWNT squad?
Best moments of Megan Rapinoe’s USWNT career: Highlights and goals
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
Behind Sophia Smith's supreme confidence: 'From Day 1, I'm a winner'
Women's World Cup Guide, Group B: Ireland, Nigeria, Australia, Canada
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
-
8 teams that could stop USWNT from three-peating at 2023 World Cup
Germany's golden goal: Women's World Cup Moment No. 8
Haiti Odds to Win 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Group Stage Schedule