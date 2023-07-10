FIFA Women's World Cup Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Debinha Published Jul. 10, 2023 7:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner .

Name: Debinha

Rank: 10

Country: Brazil

Club: Kansas City Current

Position: Forward

Age: 26

Brazilian star Debinha's dribbling skills, speed, creativity and goal-scoring ability land her squarely in the top-10. She can certainly entertain offensively, but equally important is her commitment to defending and setting the tone for her squad.

The Kansas City Current forward had a slow start to the NWSL season while recovering from an injury she picked up in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, but she's come on strong this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil's Debinha: No. 10 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

share