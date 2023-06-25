Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Irene Paredes
Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time World Cup winner Aly Wagner.
Name: Irene Paredes
Rank: 25
Country: Spain
Club: FC Barcelona
Position: Defender
Age: 19
The Barcelona center back brings just what you would expect from a Spanish center back — she is an initiator of the attack.
With her range of passing, she can open up the field and dictate to the opponent their movement. When Paredes creates space, she will gladly dribble it into open space, forcing the next domino to fall and setting up team's next action.
Her leadership from the back is key to keeping opponents locked in, which continues to be one of Spain's greatest strengths. Paredes may be our first player hailing from Spain on the countdown, but she certainly isn't the last.
Honorable mention: Linda Caceido, Forward, Colombia
-
Name a famous historical battle: 10 of the best in sports history
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Who should USWNT start next to Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith at World Cup?
-
Captain Christine Sinclair says temporary labor deal with Canada Soccer is imminent
FIFA delays campaign and vote to pick men's 2030 World Cup hosts
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
-
USWNT player-by-player guide: Get to know all 23 players going to World Cup
USWNT World Cup roster: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe among mainstays in new-look group
Brazil coach Pia Sundhage out to fill gap in career with World Cup glory
-
Name a famous historical battle: 10 of the best in sports history
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Who should USWNT start next to Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith at World Cup?
-
Captain Christine Sinclair says temporary labor deal with Canada Soccer is imminent
FIFA delays campaign and vote to pick men's 2030 World Cup hosts
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
-
USWNT player-by-player guide: Get to know all 23 players going to World Cup
USWNT World Cup roster: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe among mainstays in new-look group
Brazil coach Pia Sundhage out to fill gap in career with World Cup glory