Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Irene Paredes

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time World Cup winner Aly Wagner.

Name: Irene Paredes

Rank: 25

Country: Spain

Club: FC Barcelona

Position: Defender

Age: 19

The Barcelona center back brings just what you would expect from a Spanish center back — she is an initiator of the attack.

With her range of passing, she can open up the field and dictate to the opponent their movement. When Paredes creates space, she will gladly dribble it into open space, forcing the next domino to fall and setting up team's next action.

Her leadership from the back is key to keeping opponents locked in, which continues to be one of Spain's greatest strengths. Paredes may be our first player hailing from Spain on the countdown, but she certainly isn't the last.

Honorable mention: Linda Caceido, Forward, Colombia

