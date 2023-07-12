FIFA Women's World Cup
Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Alexandra Popp
FIFA Women's World Cup

Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Alexandra Popp

Published Jul. 12, 2023

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.

Name: Alexandra Popp
Rank: 8
Country: Germany
Club: VfL Wolfsburg
Position: Forward
Age: 32

Alexandra Popp has 61 goals in 127 international appearances with Germany and continuously shows up in big moments.

The two-time German Footballer of the Year is arguably the most dominant aerial finisher in the women's game. That, coupled with her work rate, firmly places her and of the top No. 9s in the world, but manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has been employing her in a deeper role to utilize her precision technique and vision to open up the game for the Germany.

Can the Germans bounce back after a quick quarterfinal exit in 2019 and a runner-up finish in last year's Euros? Popp needs to get back on track for that to happen.

Alexandra Popp
Germany
FIFA Women's World Cup
in this topic
