FIFA Women's World Cup Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Kadidiatou Diani Published Jul. 2, 2023 5:18 p.m. ET

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.

Name: Kadidiatou Diani

Rank: 19

Country: France

Club: Paris-Saint Germain

Position: Forward

Age: 28

The D1 Féminine Player of the Year will lead the line for France this summer in Australia and New Zealand if Marie-Antoinette Katoto is not fully fit. The PSG forward can play anywhere across the front line is and is always a threat with her speed and agility to get behind the last defender.

One largely undervalued quality for Diani is her ability to drop into the midfield, link up play and release teammates with her distribution. It not only highlights the personalities around her, but allows her to be a threat coming from a deeper, unmarked position.

Opponents will have to be aware of not allowing Diani a free run into the 18, or they will pay a price.

France's Kadidiatou Diani: No. 19 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

