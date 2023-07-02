FIFA Women's World Cup
Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Kadidiatou Diani
FIFA Women's World Cup

Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Kadidiatou Diani

Published Jul. 2, 2023 5:18 p.m. ET

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.

Name: Kadidiatou Diani
Rank: 19
Country: France
Club: Paris-Saint Germain
Position: Forward
Age: 28

The D1 Féminine Player of the Year will lead the line for France this summer in Australia and New Zealand if Marie-Antoinette Katoto is not fully fit. The PSG forward can play anywhere across the front line is and is always a threat with her speed and agility to get behind the last defender.

One largely undervalued quality for Diani is her ability to drop into the midfield, link up play and release teammates with her distribution. It not only highlights the personalities around her, but allows her to be a threat coming from a deeper, unmarked position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opponents will have to be aware of not allowing Diani a free run into the 18, or they will pay a price.

France's Kadidiatou Diani: No. 19 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

France's Kadidiatou Diani: No. 19 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Alex Morgan

Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Alex Morgan

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes