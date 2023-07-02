Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Kadidiatou Diani
Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.
Name: Kadidiatou Diani
Rank: 19
Country: France
Club: Paris-Saint Germain
Position: Forward
Age: 28
The D1 Féminine Player of the Year will lead the line for France this summer in Australia and New Zealand if Marie-Antoinette Katoto is not fully fit. The PSG forward can play anywhere across the front line is and is always a threat with her speed and agility to get behind the last defender.
One largely undervalued quality for Diani is her ability to drop into the midfield, link up play and release teammates with her distribution. It not only highlights the personalities around her, but allows her to be a threat coming from a deeper, unmarked position.
Opponents will have to be aware of not allowing Diani a free run into the 18, or they will pay a price.
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
EA Sports FIFA predicts USWNT will lift 2023 Women's World Cup trophy
Women's World Cup 2023: Records, players and teams by the numbers
-
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
How USWNT's Trinity Rodman models her game after her NBA father's
FIFA to allow anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup
-
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Golden boot futures
Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen
USWNT player-by-player guide: Get to know all 23 players going to World Cup
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
EA Sports FIFA predicts USWNT will lift 2023 Women's World Cup trophy
Women's World Cup 2023: Records, players and teams by the numbers
-
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
How USWNT's Trinity Rodman models her game after her NBA father's
FIFA to allow anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup
-
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Golden boot futures
Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen
USWNT player-by-player guide: Get to know all 23 players going to World Cup