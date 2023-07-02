FIFA Women's World Cup
Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Melchie Dumornay
FIFA Women's World Cup

Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Melchie Dumornay

Published Jul. 2, 2023 5:05 p.m. ET

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.

Name: Melchie Dumornay
Rank: 20
Country: Haiti
Club: Olympique Lyon
Position: Midfielder
Age: 19

One of the young stars in soccer takes the next spot in the countdown. Full disclosure, Dumornay is not a proven talent … yet. But she is worth the gamble and definitely worth a watch.

The future Lyon star brings ability to slalom through the opposition, single-handedly opening up defenses of experienced veterans. And it isn't just her ability to dribble in right spaces — she has the pace, balance and finishing ability for a major breakthrough on the international stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haiti might be making its FIFA Women's World Cup debut, but Dumornay has the quality and leadership to make this World Cup debut something special. 

Haiti's Melchie Dumornay: No. 20 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Haiti's Melchie Dumornay: No. 20 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Olympique Lyonnais / Juventus Turin Olympique Lyonnais / Juventus Turin
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for fifth time this season

Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for fifth time this season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes