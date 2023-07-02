FIFA Women's World Cup Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Melchie Dumornay Published Jul. 2, 2023 5:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.

Name: Melchie Dumornay

Rank: 20

Country: Haiti

Club: Olympique Lyon

Position: Midfielder

Age: 19

One of the young stars in soccer takes the next spot in the countdown. Full disclosure, Dumornay is not a proven talent … yet. But she is worth the gamble and definitely worth a watch.

The future Lyon star brings ability to slalom through the opposition, single-handedly opening up defenses of experienced veterans. And it isn't just her ability to dribble in right spaces — she has the pace, balance and finishing ability for a major breakthrough on the international stage.

Haiti might be making its FIFA Women's World Cup debut, but Dumornay has the quality and leadership to make this World Cup debut something special.

Haiti's Melchie Dumornay: No. 20 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

