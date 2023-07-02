Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Alex Morgan
Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.
Name: Alex Morgan
Rank: 18
Country: United States
Club: San Diego Wave
Position: Forward
Age: 34
The hero of the 2019 Women's World Cup semifinals against England is set to play another lead role for the red, white and blue this summer is Australia and New Zealand.
Morgan has embraced the spotlight and thrived under pressure since she busted onto the scene in the 2010 Olympics. Her 121 goals in 206 appearances for the USWNT is good enough for No. 5 on the all-time scoring sheet.
The scary part is Morgan is arguably playing her best soccer yet. Her movement in behind the opposition can shred defenses apart but her goal-scoring instincts and execution around the 18 are where she rises above the rest.
Morgan and Co. are vying for a record-breaking third-straight title this summer. If she is clicking, they may just able to accomplish this legendary feat.
