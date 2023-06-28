FIFA Women's World Cup Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Jill Roord Published Jun. 28, 2023 8:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner .

Name: Jill Roord

Rank: 22

Country: Netherlands

Club: VfL Wolfsburg

Position: Midfielder

Age: 26

Roord got a taste of the World Cup four years ago in France. Since then, she's greatly improved as a player with her experience and growing confidence.

The midfielder can handle just about any pass in difficult situation and make it look effortless. Unlike many of her equals, the one that sets Roord apart is her ability to get turned in those situations — this is a player that is constantly looking to threaten the opposition in a calculated and precise manner.

She has the engine to run the show, relieve pressure, play a final pass or find the back of the net herself. The fact she can play any position in the midfield is just icing on the cake.

Could this be Roord's true ascension on the world stage?

Netherland's Jill Roord: No. 22 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

