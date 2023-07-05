FIFA Women's World Cup Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Bunny Shaw Published Jul. 5, 2023 4:16 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner .

Name: Bunny Shaw

Rank: 16

Country: Jamaica

Club: Manchester City

Position: Forward

Age: 26

Jamaican star Bunny Shaw is ready for a breakout tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The Manchester City striker has already written her name in City's history books, becoming the single season leading goalscorer earlier this year.

Being one of the most in-form No. 9s in the world means this striker will be more than a handful for defenses with. Her physical presence in the women's game is unparalleled, along with her tactical understanding of how to help breakdown defenses from a deeper position.

Bunny Shaw and Jamaica have never made it out of the group stage of the Women's World Cup, but under Huw Menzies — and with Shaw leading the line, — the Reggae Girlz have their best chance yet.

Jamaica's Bunny Shaw: No. 16 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 Women's World Cup

