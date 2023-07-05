FIFA Women's World Cup
Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Bunny Shaw
FIFA Women's World Cup

Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Bunny Shaw

Published Jul. 5, 2023 4:16 a.m. ET

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.

Name: Bunny Shaw
Rank: 16
Country: Jamaica
Club: Manchester City
Position: Forward
Age: 26

Jamaican star Bunny Shaw is ready for a breakout tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The Manchester City striker has already written her name in City's history books, becoming the single season leading goalscorer earlier this year.

Being one of the most in-form No. 9s in the world means this striker will be more than a handful for defenses with. Her physical presence in the women's game is unparalleled, along with her tactical understanding of how to help breakdown defenses from a deeper position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bunny Shaw and Jamaica have never made it out of the group stage of the Women's World Cup, but under Huw Menzies — and with Shaw leading the line, — the Reggae Girlz have their best chance yet.

Jamaica's Bunny Shaw: No. 16 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 Women's World Cup

Jamaica's Bunny Shaw: No. 16 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Aly Wagner's Top 25 players at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Aly Wagner's Top 25 players at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes