Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Ella Toone
Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.
Name: Ella Toone
Rank: 21
Country: England
Club: Manchester United
Position: Attacking midfielder
Age: 23
Toone, who played a massive roll off the bench in England's magical Euro title run last year, will have to take the next step in her development ths summer for the Three Lionesses. She provides the right balance in England's midfield to turn up the game's tempo with her clean technique, quick combo play and despite to go for the goal.
Toone has the engine to go box-to-box and surprise the opposition with her darting runs from midfield. The question is: Can England final bring the big title home? Toone may just be the unsung hero this summer if they finally get over the hump.
