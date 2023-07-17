FIFA Women's World Cup
Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Lena Oberdorf
FIFA Women's World Cup

Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Lena Oberdorf

Published Jul. 17, 2023 3:33 a.m. ET

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.

Name: Lena Oberdorf
Rank: 4
Country: Germany
Club: VfL Wolfsburg
Position: Midfielder
Age: 21

The German wunderkind is the top destroying No. 6 in the women's game right now. With her exceptional ability to read the game and send a message with every crunching tackle, Oberdorf brings balance, security and simplicity to the dangerous German lineup.

Germany will count on the Wolfsburg star to make a run in Australia and New Zealand. After hoisting back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2007, the Germans are still looking for their elusive third trophy, and having Oberdorf firing on all cylinders might be the key to putting them over the top.

ADVERTISEMENT

Germany's Lena Oberdorf: No. 4 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Germany's Lena Oberdorf: No. 4 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA goes back-to-back: Women's World Cup Moment No. 5

USA goes back-to-back: Women's World Cup Moment No. 5

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes