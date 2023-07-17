FIFA Women's World Cup Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Lena Oberdorf Published Jul. 17, 2023 3:33 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner .

Name: Lena Oberdorf

Rank: 4

Country: Germany

Club: VfL Wolfsburg

Position: Midfielder

Age: 21

The German wunderkind is the top destroying No. 6 in the women's game right now. With her exceptional ability to read the game and send a message with every crunching tackle, Oberdorf brings balance, security and simplicity to the dangerous German lineup.

Germany will count on the Wolfsburg star to make a run in Australia and New Zealand. After hoisting back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2007, the Germans are still looking for their elusive third trophy, and having Oberdorf firing on all cylinders might be the key to putting them over the top.

Germany's Lena Oberdorf: No. 4 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

