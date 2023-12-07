Copa América 2024 Copa América odds, picks: Argentina, Brazil early favorites to win Updated Mar. 5, 2024 11:17 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 16-team Copa América men's soccer tournament, which features top squads from South America and North America, will be held from June 20-July 14.

The 48th Copa América will be played at 14 venues across the United States.

You can catch all the action on FOX and its networks, and stream it on the FOX Sports app.

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) is in Group C and its first match will be on June 23 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, against Bolivia.

As for the betting market, Lionel Messi and Argentina are the pre-tournament favorites, with Brazil right behind.

Let's take a look at the early odds to win Copa América, along with insights from FOX Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre:

ODDS TO WIN Copa América 2024: *

Argentina: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Brazil: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Uruguay: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Colombia: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

United States: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Mexico: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ecuador: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Chile: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Peru: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Canada: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Panama: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Paraguay: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Venezuela: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jamaica: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Costa Rica: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Bolivia: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Trinidad: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Honduras: +50000 (bet $10 to win 5,010 total)

* odds as of 3/5/24

The group stage runs through July 2, with the quarterfinals taking place July 4-6.

The semifinals are July 9-10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The third-place match is on July 13 in Charlotte, and the final will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 14.

Doug McIntyre's prediction for the tournament winner

"It won’t be easy for Argentina to repeat Spain’s feat from earlier this century and sandwich its World Cup win between a pair of continental crowns. But the Albiceleste is more than capable of doing so, even though Lionel Messi turns 37 four days after his country kicks off the 16-team event, and despite the stiff challenge they could face from a Uruguay team that recently handed Messi & Co. their first loss since becoming world champs.

"Another reason Argentina is the prohibitive favorite? Brazil, which Argentina beat to win the Copa América in 2021, is in dreadful form with USA 2024 now less than six months away."

PICK: Argentina (+200) to win Copa América 2024

McIntyre's insights on USMNT Group C matches

USMNT vs. Bolivia, June 23, Arlington, Texas

"There will still be considerable pressure on the U.S. in its curtain-raiser at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium. Anything less than three points for coach Gregg Berhalter's team would make its second match a must-win game ahead of the group finale against Uruguay."

USMNT vs. Panama, June 27, Atlanta

"In front of what could be a heavily pro-USMNT crowd in Atlanta, the 12th-ranked U.S. should be able to handle FIFA's No. 41 team in theory. In practice, Los Canaleros have for years been a thorn in the Americans' side, particularly in tournament play.

"While the USMNT holds a 17W-2L-7T advantage all-time, Panama beat the U.S. during the last World Cup qualifying cycle. They also eliminated the hosts from two of the last five Gold Cups, including in 2023."

USMNT vs. Uruguay, July 1, Kansas City, Mo.

"The USMNT must wait until its final Group C match to take on one of South America's best. Uruguay certainly is that. La Celeste has been a revelation under new manager Marcelo Bielsa, who took over after Uruguay's disappointing showing at last year's World Cup.

"Last month, Balsa's team handed Argentina a 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss at the famed Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires — the first defeat for Messi & Co. as world champs."

Here are the previous Copa América championship matches:

2021: Argentina def. Brazil

2019: Brazil def. Peru

2016: Chile def. Argentina

2015: Chile def. Argentina

2011: Uruguay def. Paraguay

2007: Brazil def. Argentina

2004: Brazil def. Argentina

2001: Colombia def. Mexico

1999: Brazil def. Uruguay

1997: Brazil def. Bolivia

1995: Uruguay def. Brazil

1993: Argentina def. Mexico

1991: Argentina def. Brazil

1989: Brazil def. Uruguay

1987: Uruguay def. Chile

1983: Uruguay def. Brazil

1979: Paraguay def. Chile

1975: Peru def. Colombia

1967: Uruguay def. Argentina

1963: Bolivia def. Paraguay

1959: Uruguay def. Argentina

1959: Argentina def. Brazil

1957: Argentina def. Brazil

1956: Uruguay def. Chile

1955: Argentina def. Chile

1953: Paraguay def. Brazil

1949: Brazil def. Paraguay

1947: Argentina def. Paraguay

1946: Argentina def. Brazil

1945: Argentina def. Brazil

1942: Uruguay def. Argentina

1941: Argentina def. Uruguay

1939: Peru def. Uruguay

1937: Argentina def. Brazil

1935: Uruguay def. Argentina

1929: Argentina def. Paraguay

1927: Argentina def. Uruguay

1926: Uruguay def. Argentina

1925: Argentina def. Brazil

1924: Uruguay def. Argentina

1923: Uruguay def. Argentina

1922: Brazil def. Paraguay

1921: Argentina def. Brazil

1920: Uruguay def. Argentina

1919: Brazil def. Uruguay

1917: Uruguay def. Argentina

1916: Uruguay def. Argentina

Copa América CHAMPIONSHIPS/RUNNER-UP FINISHES

Argentina: 15/14

Uruguay: 15/6

Brazil: 9/12

Paraguay: 2/6

Chile: 2/4

Peru: 2/1

Bolivia: 1/1

Colombia: 1/1

Mexico: 0/2

Who are you backing to win the 2024 Copa America tournament? Follow FOX Sports for the latest soccer news.

