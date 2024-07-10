Uruguay
Copa América: Uruguay players fight fans in stands after 1-0 loss to Colombia
Uruguay

Updated Jul. 10, 2024 11:09 p.m. ET

A tough semifinal loss in the Copa América grew ugly for Uruguay on Wednesday. Minutes after the final whistle sounded on a 1-0 defeat to a Colombia side that played most of the match with 10 men, several Uruguay players entered into the stands at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as fans brawled.

Star striker Darwin Núñez and about a dozen Uruguay teammates went into the stands as fans brawled, with Núñez and defender Ronald Araujo among those at the forefront seemingly attempting to fight Colombia fans while being held back by several others.

After a physical and contentious match, a melee broke out behind the Uruguay bench after Mexican referee César Ramos' final whistle.

The crowd of 70,644 was about 90% in favor in Colombia, but a small patch of Uruguay fans fought with Colombia supporters as beverages were thrown.

Núñez and teammates then climbed a staircase into the crowd. A video showed Núñez hitting a fan in Colombian team colors.

It took more than 10 minutes for police to restore order. The public address announcer asked for fans to leave the stadium, but several supporters remained.

About 100 Uruguayan fans and and members of the federation staff remained on the field more than 20 minutes after the game, while Colombia fans made their way out to celebrate.

Several other Uruguay players, including goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, were among the fracas.

It's unknown at this time what provoked Núñez and his teammates to enter the stands. The incident game moments after Núñez seemed to calmly embrace his Liverpool club teammate, Colombia forward Luis Díaz, following some post-match shoving between Urguay and Colombia players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

