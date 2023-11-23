Serie A
Federico Chies, Marcus Thuram meet again in Juve-Inter clash in Serie A
Serie A

Federico Chies, Marcus Thuram meet again in Juve-Inter clash in Serie A

Published Nov. 23, 2023 12:16 p.m. ET

They played together as toddlers back in the 1990s when their fathers were leading Parma to trophies at home and in Europe.

Now, the two 26-years-olds are in leading roles themselves entering Sunday’s Derby d’Italia (2:45 p.m. ET).

Federico Chiesa is a dynamic forward for Juventus and Marcus Thuram plays virtually the same position for Inter Milan.

A quarter-century ago, their dads — forward Enrico Chiesa and center back Lilian Thuram — helped Parma to Italian Cup and UEFA Cup titles. Lilian went on to play for Juventus — his son’s upcoming opponent — and Enrico moved to Fiorentina, where son Federico began his career.

Both of the current players have scored four goals this season, although Marcus Thuram has gone a step further by also providing five assists.

Federico Chiesa has been the one constant in Juve’s attack with coach Massimiliano Allegri alternating between Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean as his strike partner.

Marcus Thuram, meanwhile, has ably filled the vacancy left by Romelu Lukaku’s acrimonious departure from Inter, and formed just as dangerous an attack duo with Lautaro Martinez.

It’s also a matchup between Serie A’s top two clubs with Inter holding a two-point advantage over Juventus.

With third-place AC Milan eight points off the lead, "Italy’s Derby" could launch either Inter or Juventus toward the title.

Inter has already qualified for the Champions League knockout rounds, while scandal-hit Juventus is not playing in Europe this season.

It’s a clash between opposite styles, with Allegri’s Juve known for its stingy defense and rare forays forward and Simone Inzaghi’s Inter averaging nearly 2.5 goals per game in the Italian league.

There could be a third son of 1990s Serie A in the match but Juventus winger Timothy Weah — the son of former AC Milan striker George Weah — appears set to miss the game with an injury.

One key for the game could be how players like Lautaro and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer perform after returning from the rowdy Brazil-Argentina game in South America on Tuesday.

Inter also has a tough match the following week at defending champion Napoli.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

