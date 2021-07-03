Euro Cup Euro 2020 moments: Denmark hold off Czech Republic, England dominate Ukraine 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The final day of the Euro Cup quarterfinals have come to a close, with four teams left standing to contend for the championship.

Denmark and England now join Spain and Italy to round out the final four teams headed to the European Championships semifinals, which begin Tuesday.

On Saturday, the first team to punch its ticket to the semifinals was Denmark, which wasted no time getting on the board early, scoring in the first five minutes thanks to a goal from Thomas Delaney.

To close out the first half, Kasper Dolberg knocked in the second goal for Denmark, putting the Danes up 2-0.

It took 49 minutes of playing time, but the Czech Republic finally got on the board early in the second half with a Patrik Schick goal, assisted by Vladimir Coufal's cross.

Despite the Czech Republic's best efforts, it wasn't enough to beat the Danes, and the game ended 2-1.

It has been an emotional start to the tournament for Denmark, which endured a scary incident when star Christen Eriksen collapsed from cardiac arrest in their first match of group-stage play on June 12. And after a thrilling win to make it through to the tournament's knockout rounds, Denmark has made it to the semifinals for the first time since 1992 – when they went on to win it all.

In the second match of the day, England – hot off their win against Germany – faced off against Ukraine for another spot in the semifinals.

This one was all England, which jumped to an early 1-0 lead after just four minutes – England's earliest goal in a Euros match since 2004 – thanks to forward Harry Kane.

Harry Maguire kept the momentum going for England, knocking in a second goal less than a minute into the second half, which was followed up by another goal from Kane – the first player to score twice for England in a Euro knockout game – just four minutes later.

England cruised the rest of the way to a 4-0 victory to move the Three Lions one win away from their first major tournament final since 1966. Jordan Henderson closed things out with his first career goal for England.

England has set a new record for shutouts at the Euros, but Denmark will surely be eager to end their winning streak come Wednesday.

Up next, Denmark and England will face each other in the semifinals in London on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET (ESPN). The winner will then advance to take on either Spain or Italy in the championship game on Sunday, July 11.

To stay up to date on all things Euro 2020, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

