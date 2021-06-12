Denmark's Christian Eriksen in stable condition after collapse in Euro 2020 match

Euro Cup
Denmark star Christian Eriksen is in stable condition after collapsing on the field during Saturday's Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen. 

At the 42-minute mark of the tournament opener for both teams, Eriksen collapsed as he went to take a throw-in, and the match was suspended after the frightening incident. Medics rushed onto the field and immediately began to administer CPR to the Danish midfielder, as players from both sides watched closely. 

Eriksen was transported to a Copenhagen hospital, but he appeared to be awake and responsive as he was taken off the field. 

A screen in the stadium displays information on Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen's health condition after he collapsed on the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

UEFA soon after announced the match would resume Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET at the request of both sides. 

The soccer world responded to the incident on Twitter, sending its well wishes to Eriksen:

This is a developing story.

