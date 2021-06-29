Euro Cup Euro 2020 moments: England eliminate Germany behind goals from Sterling, Kane 35 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When royalty are in attendance at a sporting event, you know it's a spectacle worth watching.

Such was the case in Tuesday's Euro 2020 clash between England and Germany at iconic Wembley Stadium, where the British royal family surveyed the action.

Alongside the royals were some royals in a different sense, including England legend David Beckham and recording artists Ed Sheeran and Ellie Goulding.

Though the 0-0 scoreline through 75 minutes might suggest a rather dour affair, there was plenty of intrigue in the battle between bitter rivals ⁠— especially late, as the Three Lions snared a 2-0 victory.

Tuesday's Round of 16 contest marked the first meeting between England and Germany at a major tournament in 11 years, and England's first win in a knockout match vs. Germany since 1966.

Here are the best moments from the match:

Before things even kicked off, London was brimming with anticipation.

England manager Gareth Southgate raised some eyebrows with his starting XI, picking a side seen as primarily defensive-minded ⁠— with plenty of big-name attackers on the bench.

A cagey first half featured chances from both sides, but denials from each team's goalkeeper.

First, Raheem Sterling had his curled shot from distance parried away by Manuel Neuer in the 16th minute.

Then, in the 32nd, Jordan Pickford came up big for the Three Lions to deny Timo Werner.

And England nearly broke the 0-0 deadlock right before halftime.

The ball bounced nicely for Harry Kane on the edge of Germany's six-yard box, but the English forward's first touch was the tiniest bit too heavy, allowing Germany's defense to clear the danger with a last-ditch effort.

Take a bow on that clearance, Mats Hummels.

Despite the opportunities for England, the cries for more attacking prowess were ringing out on social media at the break.

Norway and Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland put out the signal for his club teammate, Jadon Sancho, to get the call.

In the meantime, Pickford kept his team from conceding with another strong save in the 48th minute.

Just prior to the 70th minute, both managers made their move to try and snag a goal. Serge Gnaby came on for Werner for Germany, while Jack Grealish replaced Bukayo Saka in the England lineup.

Minutes later, Grealish combined with Kane and Luke Shaw to help set up Sterling for England's first goal at the 75-minute mark.

As Wembley was in rhapsody, Thomas Müller came inches away from quieting the celebrations in the 81st minute.

That missed opportunity would soon haunt Germany, as England grabbed hold of the momentum of the match and scored a hard-earned second.

Once again, it was Grealish linking up with Kane to make the difference.

It was Kane's first goal of the tournament, and it sent Wembley into an absolute tizzy.

The din only grew louder when the referee blew his whistle at the end of added time, sealing England's signature 2-0 win against Germany.

Group F, the vaunted "Group of Death" heading into the tournament, now has no representatives left at Euro 2020. Germany, Portugal and France all advanced to the knockouts, but nary a one managed to secure a victory.

England did, however, and now the winners of Group D will wait to face the winner of Sweden vs. Ukraine in the quarterfinals.

