Euro 2020 Moments: Spain holds on, Italy continues dominance

If high drama was the expectation for the Euro Cup quarterfinals, then consider Friday's action a win.

Look no further than the match between Spain and Switzerland.

In the first of two matchups on the day, Spain wasted no time getting on the board early, scoring in the first eight minutes thanks to a goal from Jordi Alba.

It would take 60 minutes of playing time to elapse, but Switzerland would eventually get on the board and even things up in the 67th minute thanks to a Xherdan Shaqiri goal.

And this is the point where the match became high theater.

Switzerland played a man down for the last fifteen minutes of regular time after Remo Frueler received a red card for a late tackle on Spain's Gerard Moreno.

But even with just 10 available players, they managed to keep Spain out of their net through the rest of regulation and overtime, forcing a shootout.

Spain would strike first, but Switzerland quickly responded.

But Spain would respond with the last two goals – while Switzerland missed three times – to take the match and advance to the semifinals.

Even in the face of defeat, Switzerland earned the respect of many for battling undermanned until the very last minute, in particular their goalie Yann Sommer, who collected 10 saves.

In the second match, Italy and Belgium faced off for another spot in the semifinals.

And this one was all Italy, who jumped out a 2-0 lead on the backs of Lorenzo Insigne and Nicolo Barella.

Italy would cruise the rest of the way to a 2-1 victory and continue their dominance through the Euro Cup so far, notching a 5-0 record thus far.

They also now have the third-longest unbeaten streak in the history of men's international soccer.

