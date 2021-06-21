Euro Cup
Euro 2020 top moments: Denmark advance in thrilling fashion Euro 2020 top moments: Denmark advance in thrilling fashion
Euro Cup

Euro 2020 top moments: Denmark advance in thrilling fashion

9 mins ago

Copenhagen was absolutely rocking Monday.

Denmark had a big hole to dig out of to keep their Euro 2020 hopes afloat, and they needed help from Belgium elsewhere to ensure advancement, but the Danes got it done in front of their home crowd.

It has been an emotional start to the tournament for Denmark, which endured a scary on-pitch incident when star Christen Eriksen collapsed from cardiac arrest in their first match of group-stage play on June 12.

The Danes lost that match vs. Finland and fell 2-1 to Belgium on Thursday, leaving Denmark with a lot to do to make it through to the tournament's final 16 teams. Coming into play, Denmark needed to beat Russia by two or more goals and for Finland to lose vs. Belgium in order to finish in the top two of the group.

A 4-1 result for Denmark proved to be plenty at Parken Stadium, as Belgium handled business 2-0 against Finland in St. Petersburg.

Here are the top moments from the Group B action at Euro 2020:

The Copenhagen crowd on hand was at full-throttle from the first kick.

Both teams knew that a result would ensure passage to the knockout rounds, so the game featured plenty of early action.

A win was the only way Russia could control their destiny, and the visitors came out organized in defense, with Artem Dzyuba and Aleksandr Golovin asking questions of Denmark on the offensive end.

Fortunately for Denmark, Kasper Schmeichel got down quickly to turn away Golovin's effort in the 18th minute.

Denmark came close in the 29th minute, with a blast from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg that went just wide of Matvey Safanov's net.

The breakthrough came in the 38th minute, when Mikkel Damsgaard ⁠— who came into the Denmark lineup to replace Eriksen ⁠— wrapped his foot around the ball and bent a shot into the top corner for a 1-0 lead.

By the time halftime rolled around, the Danes still had work to do to advance, especially with Finland hanging tough with Belgium 0-0 at the break in that game.

Denmark had 45 more minutes to not only score one more goal for the requisite goal difference but also hope Belgium could do them a solid.

The first gift came in the 59th minute, off a grievous error from Russia's defense, which lost track of a lurking Yussuf Poulsen in the danger area.

A roar from the crowd at Parken Stadium was short-lived after news of a goal scored by Belgium was soon followed by word of it being chalked off for offside by VAR.

Nevertheless, Denmark seemed to have taken care of business on their end ⁠— until a foul and subsequent penalty were called in the Danish penalty area in the 68th minute.

Dzyuba converted the penalty, giving the Russians a lifeline to the knockout stage and putting Denmark's hopes in peril.

Shortly thereafter, Belgium got on the board against Finland, leaving Russia needing just a draw to secure advancement. On the other hand, Denmark needed at least one more goal to restore the two-goal differential required to stay in the mix.

Boy, did they get it. A scramble around the Russian goal, in which Denmark almost slotted home twice in a matter of seconds, eventually resulted in the ball settling at center back Andreas Christensen's feet.

He put his laces through the ball with a fury, hitting an absolute laser to push the score to 3-1 in the 79th minute.

Minutes later, Joakim Maehle added another for Denmark to ease tensions, and Belgium also assured their victory with a second goal in the 81st minute.

With the job done in Copenhagen, the Denmark squad and coaches gathered near midfield to look up the result from the Belgium match.

After starting the day needing a whole lot to go their way, Denmark handled their business with an assist from Belgium to make the round of 16 as the second-place team in Group B.

A knockout clash with Wales, the runners-up in Group A, awaits Saturday.

To stay up to date on all things Euro 2020, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Euro Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
A Day For The Dads
PGA Tour

A Day For The Dads

A Day For The Dads
With their wins Sunday, Jon Rahm and Trae Young added to the rich tradition of Father's Day sports spectacles, Martin Rogers writes.
1 hour ago
Euro 2020: Super Saturday
Euro Cup

Euro 2020: Super Saturday

Euro 2020: Super Saturday
France salvaged a tie vs. Hungary, Germany walloped Portugal, and Spain tied Poland on Saturday at Euro 2020. Here are the top moments.
2 days ago
Euro 2020: Eriksen Tributes Pour In
Euro Cup

Euro 2020: Eriksen Tributes Pour In

Euro 2020: Eriksen Tributes Pour In
Denmark and Belgium squared off Thursday in a match rich with tributes to Christian Eriksen. Here are the top moments.
4 days ago
Euro 2020: Ronaldo Makes History
Euro Cup

Euro 2020: Ronaldo Makes History

Euro 2020: Ronaldo Makes History
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time top scorer in men's Euros history. Check out Tuesday's best moments!
6 days ago
A Moment of True Leadership
Euro Cup

A Moment of True Leadership

A Moment of True Leadership
When Christian Eriksen was in trouble, teammate Simon Kjaer produced the perfect take-charge moment, Martin Rogers writes.
6 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks