Euro Cup Euro 2020: England’s win over Germany helps soothe its collective soul 51 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Martin Rogers

FOX Sports Columnist

For months after his penalty kick was saved, Gareth Southgate had to be on alert.



At traffic lights, people would wind down their windows to shout abuse in his direction. While out shopping, he would keep his gaze toward the floor, fearful that eye contact would lead to a disappointed shake of the head or an unkind word.



He would get bundles of letters in the mail accusing him of letting down the country, and he even received one, extraordinarily, from a prison inmate blaming him for his incarceration.



His mother, Barbara, questioned why he "didn’t just belt it, son?" He often had the same thought himself.



Southgate is now England’s head soccer coach and national hero, but back in 1996, he was its fall guy, the subject of misplaced communal pain following the time when a tortured nation thought it was about to relive past glories.

Having missed the penalty kick that doomed England to a shootout defeat to old rival Germany in the semifinal of the 1996 European Championship, Southgate turned to levity as a way to move on.



He appeared in a commercial for Pizza Hut along with other players who also missed when it mattered most, not for the endorsement check but in the hope that laughing at his own plight might alleviate some of the more unpleasant vitriol that was cast his way.



It did, but it took a while, with the criticism ranging from the light-hearted to the aggressive to the kind of imaginative taunts only rival fans are capable of. The inmate, for the record, insisted that Southgate was to blame because England’s defeat made him so angry that it caused him to go out rioting.



"I just felt regret, remorse, responsibility," Southgate said last year. "To a small degree, that still lives with me. To have failed under pressure under that huge spotlight is hard, professionally, to take."



A quarter of a century on, England didn’t win the European title on Tuesday, but it did something that meant almost as much and, to some, will count for more.



It beat Germany.

England is seen as an unfortunate soccer nation, a group prone to screw it all up, largely because of that one opponent.



In truth, it was not a single kick from Southgate but a collective effort from Germany that broke England's hearts in 1996 after having done so six years earlier (as West Germany) in the semis of the 1990 World Cup. Then, at the 2010 World Cup, more misery followed, with a ball clearly over the goal line disallowed by an out-of-position assistant referee, denying England a 2-0 lead and sparking a second-half collapse.

And so the nation held its breath ahead of Tuesday’s last 16 clash at Euro 2020, scarcely daring to hope and fearing the worst, because that way it’s easier to deal with it when the worst actually arrives.



Except it didn’t. Not this time. It was not without tense moments, but England deserved its 2-0 win, marshaled by Southgate’s tactical nous as he instilled a formula aimed at blunting the German attack. It was a system unfamiliar enough to his players that they barely touched the ball for the opening 10 minutes, but once the settling-in period was securely navigated, they went on to dominate.



Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane clinched it, and on marches England to a quarterfinal against Ukraine on Saturday, which they’ll be a solid favorite to win. The team, and their coach, are riding high.

"Southgate is one of the most popular men in England right now because people respect what he has done with the team and also what he has gone through personally," Sky Sports News’ Aidan Magee told me. "He has handled himself with class, and with this week’s win, he erased some of the old torment."

The current version of Germany’s dominant national team is not as good as many of its predecessors, but this round-of-16 clash could have been closer had Thomas Muller not spurned a golden chance to equalize moments after Sterling’s opener.

Regardless, there is no win that could have been sweeter for England. It is a strange irony that the country’s finest sporting hour and only major soccer championship win – the 1966 World Cup – came against the Germans. Ever since, England had never beaten them in the elimination stage of a major tournament.

Until now.

The historical element, combined with the reality that if Ukraine is overcome, the semifinal and final would both be at London’s Wembley Stadium, has many fans believing. The iconic chorus of "football’s coming home" is being heard all over the country.

FOX Bet has England at +180 to win the tournament, and with World Cup champion France, European champion Portugal and the Germans eliminated, there is no use pretending that this is anything other than a solid opportunity.



Just as soccer’s biggest events provide the chance to send a nation into outpourings of sadness and disappointment, so too do they bring the potential to soothe its collective soul.

"I was looking at the big screen, and I saw … the teammates that played with me [in 1996]," Southgate told reporters. "I can’t change that, so that’s always going to hurt.



"But what’s lovely is we’ve given people another day to remember."

It felt like he was talking for everyone. Perhaps, more than anything, he was speaking for himself.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

Get more from Euro Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.