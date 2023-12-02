English Premier League Arsenal extends lead, Burnley off the bottom in English Premier League Published Dec. 2, 2023 1:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Arsenal went further clear at the top. Burnley, with the quickest goal of the season and a huge win, is off the bottom.

There were big results at both ends of the English Premier League on Saturday, with Arsenal scoring early goals through Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard before hanging on to beat Wolverhampton, 2-1, at home and extend its lead to four points overnight.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa — the teams who started the weekend placed second to fourth — are all in action Sunday.

Burnley scored inside 16 seconds through Jay Rodriguez to set up a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United and end its record seven-match losing run in home games this season. It tied the biggest Premier League victory by a team which was in last place of the standings and saw Burnley jump above the visitors in the standings, leaving Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom under serious pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brentford beat Luton, 3-1, in the other game among the early kickoffs.

Nottingham Forest hosted Everton and Manchester United visited Newcastle later.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience English Premier League Arsenal Burnley

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share