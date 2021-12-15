What You Need To Know for USFL in 2022: NBC joins FOX as broadcast partners 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The new United States Football League will launch in the spring of 2022.

The new USFL is an American football league, owned by FOX Sports, that will deliver high-quality, innovative professional football played in the spring and early summer.

On Wednesday, the USFL announced that NBC would join FOX Sports as the league's official broadcast and streaming partners. The two networks will carry all 43 games for the league.

Here's everything you need to know about the new USFL:

How many teams will be in the league? How will the league be formatted?

There will be eight teams in the new USFL, split into two divisions –– North and South. Each team will play a 10-game schedule, with teams in the same division playing each other twice and teams in the other division once.

The top two teams in each division will play against each other in the semifinals followed a week later by the championship game.

When will the season begin?

The 2022 USFL regular season will begin in mid-April and run through mid-June, followed by the playoffs.

How can fans watch? On what days will games be played?

FOX Sports will carry 22 of the 43 games, with 12 broadcast on FOX and 10 on FS1. NBC Sports will be the home of the other 21 games, with eight on NBC, nine on USA Network and four on Peacock.

"We're thrilled to have NBC Sports join FOX Sports as an official media partner of the new USFL," said FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks, who will serve as Chairman of the USFL's Board of Directors. "Like FOX, NBC has a reputation for excellence in football production, and the exposure both companies have committed to the USFL, including a combined 20 games on broadcast television, will provide fans unprecedented access all season long."

Added NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua, "We're excited to partner with the USFL and FOX Sports to present this new era of professional football. With our multiple platforms across broadcast, cable, and streaming, football fans throughout the country will be able to experience the USFL's opening season this spring."

Games will be played both Saturday and Sunday, with special broadcasts on specific Fridays and Mondays.

Where will games be played?

In the inaugural season of the USFL, all eight teams will play in one location, which will be announced soon. In the future, the USFL expects teams to play in their own markets.

What are the team's city affiliations and nicknames?

In late November, fans got their first look at the eight teams.

In the North, the USFL will have the Michigan Panthers , New Jersey Generals , Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers .

The Birmingham Stallions , Houston Gamblers , New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits will comprise the South Division.

Who will oversee the new USFL?

Brian Woods –– the founder and CEO of The Spring League from 2017 to 2021 and a co-founder of the new USFL –– will serve as the league's President of Football Operations.

Three-time Super Bowl champion and former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl "Moose" Johnston will serve as Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Joining the new USFL as Head of Officiating is former NFL Vice President of Officiating and FOX Sports' NFL and College Football Rules analyst Mike Pereira. And FOX Sports’ Edward Hartman will serve as Executive Vice President of Business Operations.

"We are extremely fortunate to have this extraordinary team of experienced executives to guide the new USFL's development as we move toward launch this spring," Shanks said.

"I am confident Brian, Daryl, Mike and Edward have the passion, experience, and commitment we need to get the job done, so come April, we will offer a compelling, high-quality game of professional football that fans will embrace."

Plans are progressing quickly, and additional announcements will be made in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

