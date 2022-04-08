United States Football League USFL odds Week 1: Point spreads, totals, how to bet every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 1 of the inaugural United States Football League season is just days away, and now, football fans and bettors alike are in luck: USFL odds for Week 1 are officially live at FOX Bet.

Here's everything you need to know about the USFL odds for Week 1 — the point spread, moneylines and total over/under for every game.

For more USFL odds, check out the title odds for eight teams for the inaugural season.

New Jersey Generals @ Birmingham Stallions (7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 16, FOX/NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Stallions -1.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Generals cover)

Moneyline: Stallions -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Generals +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Gamblers @ Michigan Panthers (noon ET, Sunday, April 17, NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Panthers -1.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Gamblers +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Stars @ New Orleans Breakers (4 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 17, USA)

Point spread: Breakers -1.5 (Breakers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Stars cover)

Moneyline: Breakers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Stars +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Bandits @ Pittsburgh Maulers (8 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 17, FS1)

Point spread: Bandits -1.5 (Bandits favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)

Moneyline: Bandits -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Maulers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

