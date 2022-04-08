USFL odds Week 1: Point spreads, totals, how to bet every game

United States Football League
1 hour ago

Week 1 of the inaugural United States Football League season is just days away, and now, football fans and bettors alike are in luck: USFL odds for Week 1 are officially live at FOX Bet.

Here's everything you need to know about the USFL odds for Week 1 — the point spread, moneylines and total over/under for every game.

For more USFL odds, check out the title odds for eight teams for the inaugural season.

New Jersey Generals @ Birmingham Stallions (7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 16, FOX/NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Stallions -1.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Generals cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Generals +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Gamblers @ Michigan Panthers (noon ET, Sunday, April 17, NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Panthers -1.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)
Moneyline: Panthers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Gamblers +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Stars @ New Orleans Breakers (4 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 17, USA)

Point spread: Breakers -1.5 (Breakers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Stars cover)
Moneyline: Breakers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Stars +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Bandits @ Pittsburgh Maulers (8 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 17, FS1)

Point spread: Bandits -1.5 (Bandits favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Bandits -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Maulers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

