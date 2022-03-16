United States Football League
United States Football League

USFL odds: Title odds for all 8 teams for the inaugural season

2 hours ago

Now that the USFL inaugural season is on the horizon, bookmakers have set the odds for this year's champion.

And now that gamblers are familiar with each team's rosters, they're getting in on the betting action.

Will quarterback Shea Patterson — the League's most exciting player according to RJ Young — lead the Michigan Panthers (favorites to win it all) to a title in year one? Or will the New Orleans Breakers defy their longshot odds and come out on top at the end of the season?

The odds always tell a story, but anything could happen during the first year of the league!

Here is a look at every team's title odds (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS FOR EVERY TEAM TO WIN THE USFL CHAMPIONSHIP*

Michigan Panthers: +333 (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Tampa Bay Bandits: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Philadelphia Stars: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Birmingham Stallions: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
New Jersey Generals: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Pittsburgh Maulers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Houston Gamblers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
New Orleans Breakers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

*Odds as of 3/14/2022

The USFL kicked off its inaugural season with a two-day draft in February and then a supplemental draft in March. All eight teams are filled with star power and depth from Division I college football powerhouses like Georgia and Ohio State and with NFL talent from teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

Familiar football names like 2016 NFL first-rounder Paxton Lynch and Freedom Akinmoladun — a 2015 Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection and New York Jet in 2021 — make up these talented rosters.

All regular-season games will take place in Birmingham, Alabama and postseason games will be played in Canton, Ohio. 

The season starts on April 16 and lasts 12 weeks into June, including two weeks for playoffs.

So are you ready to wager on football's newest, exciting league? Head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

