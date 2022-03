United States Football League USFL Draft 2022: Supplemental draft pick-by-pick results 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 USFL Draft was back on Thursday, with a 10-round supplemental draft featuring all eight teams.

Unlike the first two rounds of the USFL Draft last month, Thursday's supplemental draft did not feature position-by-position rounds. Instead, teams were able to select any player from the available player pool. There also was no "passing" for a compensatory pick in a later round in the supplemental draft.

Here is the pick-by-pick draft order and results for the 2022 USFL supplemental draft. (And for the full results for the entire USFL Draft, click here.)

ROUND 1

1. New Orleans Breakers: Justin Johnson, TE, Mississippi State

Johnson, who played high school football at Alabama powerhouse Hoover, started in 15 games and appeared in 50 total over four seasons at Mississippi State.

2. Pittsburgh Maulers: Ethan Westbrooks, DT, West Texas A&M

Westbrooks played six seasons in the NFL for the Rams and Saints, racking up nine sacks and a fumble recovery for a TD.

3. Birmingham Stallions: Ryan Williams-Pope, OT, San Diego State

A 2018 Second-Team All-Mountain West selection, Williams-Pope started 24 games over three seasons for the Aztecs.

4. Houston Gamblers: Josh Avery, DT, Southeast Missouri State

Avery, hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

5. New Jersey Generals: Tyshun Render, DE, Middle Tennessee State

Render, who was also a 2016 Conference USA All-Freshman team selection, led Middle Tennessee State in sacks during the 2019 season.

6. Philadelphia Stars: Gunnar Vogel, OT, Northwestern

Vogel's grandfather Bob played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Baltimore Colts, making five Pro Bowls, while Vogel himself signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

7. Tampa Bay Bandits: Jarron Jones, OT, Notre Dame

Jones signed with the New York Giants in 2017 after recovering 11 tackles for loss in his senior season at Notre Dame.

8. Michigan Panthers: Warren Saba, DB, East Carolina

From Cleveland, Ohio, Saba recorded four interceptions in his senior season (2021) at East Carolina.

ROUND 2

1. Michigan Panthers: Maea Teuhema, OG, Southeastern Louisiana

2. Tampa Bay Bandits: Quenton Meeks, DB, Stanford

3. Philadelphia Stars: Adam Rodriguez, Edge/FB, Weber State

4. New Jersey Generals: Christian Tutt, CB/Returner, Auburn

5. Houston Gamblers: Kristjan Sokoli, OG/C/DE, Buffalo

6. Birmingham Stallions: JoJo Tillery, S, Wofford

7. Pittsburgh Maulers: Keith Gipson Jr, CB, Mary Hardin-Baylor

8. New Orleans Breakers: Keith Washington II, CB, West Virginia

ROUND 3

1. Tampa Bay Bandits: Matthew Burrell Jr., C/OG/NT, Sam Houston State/Ohio State

2. Philadelphia Stars: Lene Maiava, OT, Arizona

3. New Jersey Generals: Mike Bell, SS/LB, Fresno State

4. Michigan Panthers: Marcus Baugh, TE, Ohio State

5. New Orleans Breakers: Tyrone "TJ" Logan Jr., RB, North Carolina

6. Houston Gamblers: Malik Harris, DE, Incarnate Word

7. Birmingham Stallions: Dondrea Tillman, DE, IUP

8. Pittsburgh Maulers: Dale Warren, OLB, UT-Chattanooga

ROUND 4

1. Pittsburgh Maulers: Winston Dimel, FB, Kansas State

2. Birmingham Stallions: Nathan Holley, SS/OLB, Kent State

3. Houston Gamblers: Micah Abernathy, CB, Tennessee

4. New Orleans Breakers: Shareef Miller, DE, Penn State

5. Michigan Panthers: Sean Williams, FS/OLB, Navy

6. New Jersey Generals: Paris Ford, S, Pitt

7. Philadelphia Stars: Amani Dennis, CB, Carthage

8. Tampa Bay Bandits: Keith Mumphery, WR, Michigan State

ROUND 5

1. Philadelphia Stars: Artayvious Lynn, TE, TCU

2. New Jersey Generals: Brock Miller, P, Southern Utah

3. Michigan Panthers: Cameron Scarlett, RB, Stanford

4. Tampa Bay Bandits: Tyler Rausa, K, Boise State

5. Pittsburgh Maulers: Malcolm Elmore, S/CB, Central Methodist

6. New Orleans Breakers: Aashari Crosswell, FS, Arizona State

7. Houston Gamblers: Devwah Whaley, RB, Arkansas

8. Birmingham Stallions: Jordan Chunn, RB, Troy

ROUND 6

1. Birmingham Stallions: Sage Surratt, TE, Wake Forest

2. Houston Gamblers: Tucker Addington, LS, Sam Houston State

3. New Orleans Breakers: EJ Bibbs, TE/FB, Iowa State

4. Pittsburgh Maulers: Abdul Beecham, OG/C, Kansas State

5. Tampa Bay Bandits: Stephen Griffin, S/CB, North Carolina State/Tennessee

6. Michigan Panthers: Connor Davis, TE, Stony Brook

7. New Jersey Generals: Darius Victor, RB, Towson

8. Philadelphia Stars: Chris Rowland, WR, Tennessee State

ROUND 7

1. Houston Gamblers: Erick Browne, OG, Merrimack

2. New Orleans Breakers: Turner Bernard, LS, San Diego State

3. Pittsburgh Maulers: Ramiz Ahmed, K, Nevada

4. Birmingham Stallions: Marlon Williams, WR, UCF

5. Philadelphia Stars: Gabriel Sewell Jr., ILB, Nevada

6. Tampa Bay Bandits: Rannell Hall, CB, UCF

7. Michigan Panthers: Joseph Putu, CB, Florida

8. New Jersey Generals: Robert Myers, OG/OT, Tennessee State

ROUND 8

1. New Jersey Generals: Jacob Williams, DE, Western Kentucky

2. Michigan Panthers: Devin Ross, WR/Returner, Colorado

3. Tampa Bay Bandits: Travis Feeney, OLB, Washington

4. Philadelphia Stars: Ahmad Dixon, S/CB, Baylor

5. Birmingham Stallions: Josh Shaw, CB/S, USC

6. Pittsburgh Maulers: Hunter Thedford, TE, Utah

7. New Orleans Breakers: Jarey Elder, S, West Chester

8. Houston Gamblers: Teo Redding, WR, Bowling Green

ROUND 9

1. Birmingham Stallions: Marquez Tucker, OG, Southern Utah

2. Houston Gamblers: Tyler Palka, WR/QB, Gannon

3. Michigan Panthers: Tejan Koroma, C/OG, BYU

4. New Jersey Generals: Brandon Haskin, OT/OG/C, Tennessee State

5. New Orleans Breakers: Matt "Mike" White, P/K, Monmouth

6. Philadelphia Stars: Jahair Jones, OG, Miami

7. Pittsburgh Maulers: Max Duffy, P, Kentucky

8. Tampa Bay Bandits: Austrian Robinson, DE/DT, Ole Miss

ROUND 10

1. Tampa Bay Bandits: Antonio Reed, SS/OLB, Nebraska

2. Pittsburgh Maulers: Darrius Maragne, DT/DE/OT, Kansas

3. Philadelphia Stars: Paul Terry, RB/WR/ST, Eastern New Mexico

4. New Orleans Breakers: Toree Boyd, C/OG/OT, Howard

5. New Jersey Generals: Alonzo Moore, WR, Nebraska

6. Michigan Panthers: Shane Griffin, LS, West Chester

7. Houston Gamblers: Stanley Green, CB, Illinois

8. Birmingham Stallions: Bobby Holly, FB/RB/TE, Louisiana Tech

Hungry for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.