USFL odds Week 10: How to bet, lines, best bet
Can't wait for the USFL playoffs? You'll get a preview in Week 10 when the Philadelphia Stars (6-3) play the New Jersey Generals (8-1) on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.
The North Division rivals will meet again in the playoff semifinals on June 25 in Canton, Ohio. Both games will be shown on FOX.
Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 10 — from the point spreads, moneylines, over/unders and a pick via FOX Bet. For more USFL odds, check out the title odds for the inaugural season.
The Generals have won eight in a row since the opening-week loss to the Birmingham Stallions. The Stars have won four in a row.
New Jersey beat Philadelphia 24-16 in the first meeting between the teams on May 1.
"It’s possible the Generals choose to rest some of their starters this week, but I expect they would like their momentum to continue into the playoffs," FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman said. "The Generals have outscored their opponents by an impressive 47 points this season, including an eight-point victory of Philadelphia in Week 3."
PICK: Generals (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points
UPCOMING GAMES
Philadelphia Stars (6-3) vs. New Jersey Generals (8-1), 12 p.m. ET Saturday, USA
Point spread: Generals -2.5 (Generals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Stars cover)
Moneyline: Generals -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Stars +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
Birmingham Stallions (8-1) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (4-5), 4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX
Point spread: Stallions -3.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bandits cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Bandits +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Michigan Panthers (1-8) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (1-8), 12 p.m. ET Sunday, USA
Point spread: Panthers -2.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Panthers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Maulers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
New Orleans Breakers (6-3) vs. Houston Gamblers (2-7), 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1
Point spread: Breakers -3.5 (Breakers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)
Moneyline: Breakers -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Gamblers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:
Full list of legal USFL betting states
Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.
Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.