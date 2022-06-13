United States Football League USFL odds Week 10: How to bet, lines, best bet 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Can't wait for the USFL playoffs? You'll get a preview in Week 10 when the Philadelphia Stars (6-3) play the New Jersey Generals (8-1) on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.

The North Division rivals will meet again in the playoff semifinals on June 25 in Canton, Ohio. Both games will be shown on FOX.

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 10 — from the point spreads, moneylines, over/unders and a pick via FOX Bet. For more USFL odds, check out the title odds for the inaugural season.

The Generals have won eight in a row since the opening-week loss to the Birmingham Stallions. The Stars have won four in a row.

New Jersey beat Philadelphia 24-16 in the first meeting between the teams on May 1.

"It’s possible the Generals choose to rest some of their starters this week, but I expect they would like their momentum to continue into the playoffs," FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman said. "The Generals have outscored their opponents by an impressive 47 points this season, including an eight-point victory of Philadelphia in Week 3."

PICK: Generals (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

UPCOMING GAMES

Philadelphia Stars (6-3) vs. New Jersey Generals (8-1), 12 p.m. ET Saturday, USA

Point spread: Generals -2.5 (Generals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Stars cover)

Moneyline: Generals -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Stars +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Birmingham Stallions (8-1) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (4-5), 4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX

Point spread: Stallions -3.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bandits cover)

Moneyline: Stallions -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Bandits +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan Panthers (1-8) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (1-8), 12 p.m. ET Sunday, USA

Point spread: Panthers -2.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Maulers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Breakers (6-3) vs. Houston Gamblers (2-7), 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1

Point spread: Breakers -3.5 (Breakers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)

Moneyline: Breakers -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Gamblers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

