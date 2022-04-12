United States Football League USFL legal betting states: Full list of 27 states, Washington D.C. 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When the United States Football League kicks off its inaugural 2022 season this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama, football fans across the country will be able to sink their teeth into some exciting spring football — and so will sports bettors.

As of Tuesday evening, with the addition of licensing in New York state, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of USFL legal betting states

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

If you're ready to place your bets, we have you covered. Check out three simple rules for wagering on the USFL and our analysis of how oddsmakers are embracing the challenge of setting lines on a brand-new professional football league.

Then, head over to the USFL section of FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App to follow the league and your favorite team — or teams! — to make sure you're absolutely ready for Saturday, when the Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals square off in the very first game of the 2022 USFL season, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

