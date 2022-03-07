United States Football League USFL schedule: Full 2022 week-by-week matchups 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The USFL announced its complete 2022 regular-season schedule Monday.

All games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, for the inaugural season.

Tickets for all USFL regular-season games drop at 7 p.m. ET Monday and can be purchased directly at theUSFL.com. Adult general admission tickets are $10, and each ticketed adult can receive up to three free tickets for children under the age of 15.

Here's a look at the week-by-week schedule — all 40 games over 10 weeks — for all eight teams.

Week 1 (April 16-17):

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, 7:30 p.m. ET April 16

Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, noon ET April 17

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, 4 p.m. ET April 17

Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, 8 p.m. ET April 17

Week 2 (April 22-24):

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, 8 p.m. ET April 22

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars, noon ET April 23

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, 7 p.m. ET April 23

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, 3 p.m. ET April 24

Week 3 (April 30-May 1)

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers

Week 4 (May 6-8):

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers

Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions

Week 5 (May 13-15):

Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars

Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals

Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers

Week 6 (May 21-22):

Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars

Week 7 (May 28-29):

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers

Week 8 (June 3-5):

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals

Week 9 (June 11-12):

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers

Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers

Week 10 (June 18-19):

Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.