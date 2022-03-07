USFL schedule: Full 2022 week-by-week matchups
The USFL announced its complete 2022 regular-season schedule Monday.
All games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, for the inaugural season.
Tickets for all USFL regular-season games drop at 7 p.m. ET Monday and can be purchased directly at theUSFL.com. Adult general admission tickets are $10, and each ticketed adult can receive up to three free tickets for children under the age of 15.
Here's a look at the week-by-week schedule — all 40 games over 10 weeks — for all eight teams.
Week 1 (April 16-17):
New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, 7:30 p.m. ET April 16
Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, noon ET April 17
Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, 4 p.m. ET April 17
Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, 8 p.m. ET April 17
Week 2 (April 22-24):
Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, 8 p.m. ET April 22
Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars, noon ET April 23
Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, 7 p.m. ET April 23
New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, 3 p.m. ET April 24
Week 3 (April 30-May 1)
Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers
New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars
Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers
Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers
Week 4 (May 6-8):
New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers
Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers
Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers
Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions
Week 5 (May 13-15):
Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars
Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits
New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals
Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers
Week 6 (May 21-22):
Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals
Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions
Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers
Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars
Week 7 (May 28-29):
Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers
New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits
New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers
Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers
Week 8 (June 3-5):
Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits
Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars
New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions
Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals
Week 9 (June 11-12):
Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions
New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers
Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers
Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers
Week 10 (June 18-19):
Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits
Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers
New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers
Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals