USFL schedule: Full 2022 week-by-week matchups

The USFL announced its complete 2022 regular-season schedule Monday. 

All games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, for the inaugural season.

Tickets for all USFL regular-season games drop at 7 p.m. ET Monday and can be purchased directly at theUSFL.com. Adult general admission tickets are $10, and each ticketed adult can receive up to three free tickets for children under the age of 15.

Here's a look at the week-by-week schedule — all 40 games over 10 weeks — for all eight teams.

Week 1 (April 16-17): 

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, 7:30 p.m. ET April 16

Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, noon ET April 17

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, 4 p.m. ET April 17

Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, 8 p.m. ET April 17

Week 2 (April 22-24): 

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, 8 p.m. ET April 22

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars, noon ET April 23

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, 7 p.m. ET April 23

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, 3 p.m. ET April 24

Week 3 (April 30-May 1)

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers

Week 4 (May 6-8): 

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers

Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions

Week 5 (May 13-15): 

Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars

Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals

Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers

Week 6 (May 21-22): 

Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions 

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers 

Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars

Week 7 (May 28-29): 

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers

Week 8 (June 3-5): 

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits 

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals

Week 9 (June 11-12): 

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers

Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers

Week 10 (June 18-19): 

Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers 

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals

