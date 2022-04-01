USFL 2022: Latest player transactions for every team
As kickoff nears for the opening games of the inaugural 2022 United States Football League season on April 16, teams are starting to put the finishing touches on their rosters.
Following the USFL draft and the opening of training camps, the USFL announced the following player transactions on Friday:
Free Agent Signing
DT Jordan Thompson, Northwestern
Released
DT Haston Adams
Free Agent Signing
DE Deyon Sizer, Colorado State-Pueblo
QB Luis Perez, Texas A&M-Commerce
TE Woody Brandom, Sam Houston State
Released
DE Malik Hamner
QB Ben Holmes
TE Carson Williams
WR Christopher Platt Jr.
Free Agent Signing
S Evan Worthington, Colorado
TE Pro Wells, TCU
Reserved — Did Not Report
S Jack Tocho
TE Bug Howard
Free Agent Signing
WR Rashard Davis, James Madison
DE Zac Dawe, BYU
OT Jalen Booth, Indiana State
DE Johnny Maxey Jr., Mars Hills
Reserved — Did Not Report
WR Eli Rogers
DE Adam Shuler
OT Tyler Catalina
DE Johnny Maxey Jr
Free Agent Signing
CB Nevelle Clarke, Central Florida
OT Kai Absheer, Florida International
OG Brandon Rolfe, UTSA
CB Mike Stevens, NC State
Released
CB Derrick Jones
OLB Diondre Wallace
Reserved — Did Not Report
OT Donnell Greene
Reserved — Left Training Camp
OG Brandon Rolfe
Free Agent Signing
OG Cordel Iwuagwu, TCU
Released
OLB Tre’ Threat
Reserved — Did Not Report
OG Marquel Harrell
Free Agent Signing
RB Madre London, Tennessee
OT Justin Evans, South Carolina State
Released
RB De’Veon Smith
Reserved — Did Not Report
OT Isaiah Battle
In addition, the USFL has instituted a standard professional football system where players who are cut by a team will be put on waivers for 24 hours. During this period, a player can be claimed by any other team. To start, the order of claiming cut players will be by order of the Draft Lottery:
1) Michigan Panthers
2) Tampa Bay Bandits
3) Philadelphia Stars
4) New Jersey Generals
5) Houston Gamblers
6) Birmingham Stallions
7) Pittsburgh Maulers
8) New Orleans Breakers
After the third regular-season game, the League will base waiver priority on inverse league standings. Players clearing waivers with no claim are released, will no longer be under USFL contract, and become free agents. Future roster updates will be announced via the USFL team social media accounts.
