USFL 2022: Latest player transactions for every team

As kickoff nears for the opening games of the inaugural 2022 United States Football League season on April 16, teams are starting to put the finishing touches on their rosters.

Following the USFL draft and the opening of training camps, the USFL announced the following player transactions on Friday:

Birmingham Stallions

Free Agent Signing

DT Jordan Thompson, Northwestern

Released

DT Haston Adams

New Jersey Generals

Free Agent Signing

DE Deyon Sizer, Colorado State-Pueblo

QB Luis Perez, Texas A&M-Commerce

TE Woody Brandom, Sam Houston State

Released

DE Malik Hamner

QB Ben Holmes

TE Carson Williams

WR Christopher Platt Jr.

Philadelphia Stars

Free Agent Signing

S Evan Worthington, Colorado

TE Pro Wells, TCU

Reserved — Did Not Report

S Jack Tocho

TE Bug Howard

Tampa Bay Bandits

Free Agent Signing

WR Rashard Davis, James Madison

DE Zac Dawe, BYU

OT Jalen Booth, Indiana State

DE Johnny Maxey Jr., Mars Hills

Reserved — Did Not Report

WR Eli Rogers

DE Adam Shuler

OT Tyler Catalina

DE Johnny Maxey Jr

New Orleans Breakers

Free Agent Signing

CB Nevelle Clarke, Central Florida

OT Kai Absheer, Florida International

OG Brandon Rolfe, UTSA

CB Mike Stevens, NC State

Released

CB Derrick Jones

OLB Diondre Wallace

Reserved — Did Not Report

OT Donnell Greene

Reserved — Left Training Camp

OG Brandon Rolfe

Michigan Panthers

Free Agent Signing

OG Cordel Iwuagwu, TCU

Released

OLB Tre’ Threat

Reserved — Did Not Report

OG Marquel Harrell

Pittsburgh Maulers

Free Agent Signing

RB Madre London, Tennessee

OT Justin Evans, South Carolina State

Released

RB De’Veon Smith

Reserved — Did Not Report

OT Isaiah Battle

In addition, the USFL has instituted a standard professional football system where players who are cut by a team will be put on waivers for 24 hours. During this period, a player can be claimed by any other team. To start, the order of claiming cut players will be by order of the Draft Lottery:

1) Michigan Panthers

2) Tampa Bay Bandits

3) Philadelphia Stars

4) New Jersey Generals

5) Houston Gamblers

6) Birmingham Stallions

7) Pittsburgh Maulers

8) New Orleans Breakers

After the third regular-season game, the League will base waiver priority on inverse league standings. Players clearing waivers with no claim are released, will no longer be under USFL contract, and become free agents. Future roster updates will be announced via the USFL team social media accounts.

