United States Football League
USFL 2022: Latest player transactions for every team USFL 2022: Latest player transactions for every team
United States Football League

USFL 2022: Latest player transactions for every team

2 hours ago

As kickoff nears for the opening games of the inaugural 2022 United States Football League season on April 16, teams are starting to put the finishing touches on their rosters.

Following the USFL draft and the opening of training camps, the USFL announced the following player transactions on Friday:

Birmingham Stallions

Free Agent Signing
DT Jordan Thompson, Northwestern

Released
DT Haston Adams

New Jersey Generals

Free Agent Signing
DE Deyon Sizer, Colorado State-Pueblo
QB Luis Perez, Texas A&M-Commerce 
TE Woody Brandom, Sam Houston State

Released
DE Malik Hamner
QB Ben Holmes
TE Carson Williams
WR Christopher Platt Jr.

Philadelphia Stars

Free Agent Signing
S Evan Worthington, Colorado
TE Pro Wells, TCU

Reserved — Did Not Report
S Jack Tocho
TE Bug Howard

Tampa Bay Bandits  

Free Agent Signing

WR Rashard Davis, James Madison
DE Zac Dawe, BYU
OT Jalen Booth, Indiana State
DE Johnny Maxey Jr., Mars Hills

Reserved — Did Not Report
WR Eli Rogers
DE Adam Shuler
OT Tyler Catalina
DE Johnny Maxey Jr

New Orleans Breakers

Free Agent Signing
CB Nevelle Clarke, Central Florida 
OT Kai Absheer, Florida International
OG Brandon Rolfe, UTSA
CB Mike Stevens, NC State

Released
CB Derrick Jones
OLB Diondre Wallace

Reserved — Did Not Report
OT Donnell Greene

Reserved — Left Training Camp
OG Brandon Rolfe

Michigan Panthers

Free Agent Signing
OG Cordel Iwuagwu, TCU

Released
OLB Tre’ Threat

Reserved — Did Not Report
OG Marquel Harrell

Pittsburgh Maulers

Free Agent Signing
RB Madre London, Tennessee
OT Justin Evans, South Carolina State

Released
RB De’Veon Smith

Reserved — Did Not Report
OT Isaiah Battle

In addition, the USFL has instituted a standard professional football system where players who are cut by a team will be put on waivers for 24 hours. During this period, a player can be claimed by any other team. To start, the order of claiming cut players will be by order of the Draft Lottery:

1) Michigan Panthers
2) Tampa Bay Bandits
3) Philadelphia Stars
4) New Jersey Generals
5) Houston Gamblers
6) Birmingham Stallions
7) Pittsburgh Maulers
8) New Orleans Breakers

After the third regular-season game, the League will base waiver priority on inverse league standings. Players clearing waivers with no claim are released, will no longer be under USFL contract, and become free agents. Future roster updates will be announced via the USFL team social media accounts.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Bart Andrus, Bryan Scott two of USFL's best kept secrets — for now
United States Football League

Bart Andrus, Bryan Scott two of USFL's best kept secrets — for now

2 days ago
USFL, NFL Films and FOX Sports partner for 'United by Football: A Season in the USFL'
United States Football League

USFL, NFL Films and FOX Sports partner for 'United by Football: A Season in the USFL'

2 days ago
USFL 2022: Everything you need to know
United States Football League

USFL 2022: Everything you need to know

2 days ago
USFL 2022: Larry Fedora ready for opportunity as Breakers coach
United States Football League

USFL 2022: Larry Fedora ready for opportunity as Breakers coach

3 days ago
USFL 2022: Kirby Wilson ready to lead the Pittsburgh Maulers
United States Football League

USFL 2022: Kirby Wilson ready to lead the Pittsburgh Maulers

March 23
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes