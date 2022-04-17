United States Football League USFL Week 1: New Orleans Breakers top Philadelphia Stars 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Breakers started off their United States Football League season with a bruising 23-17 victory over the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday.

It was the second contest in an exciting triple-header.

The game was supposed to be followed by the Tampa Bay Bandits facing the Pittsburgh Maulers, but the game was pushed to Monday due to bad weather.

Earlier, the Houston Gamblers and Michigan Panthers squared off in a riveting affair that Houston won 17-12.

Here are the top moments between Philly and NOLA:

New Orleans Breakers 23, Philadelphia Stars 17

Can you dig it?

"It's a blessing to be here. I'm really trying to show what I've got."

Vontae Diggs isn't taking his USFL shot for granted, and it showed on his first big play of the season, as he slid in front of Bryan Scott's pass and took it back to the house to put N.O. up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Want to know what the play looked like from Diggs' point of view? We've got you covered!

USFL Helmet Cam: Watch Vontae Diggs' pick-six Catch Vontae Diggs' point of view as he picks off Bryan Scott and takes it to the house for the Breakers' first touchdown of the season.

Buggin' out

We don't know how Bug Howard got this open in the red zone with a minute left, and apparently, the Breakers didn't either.

His first TD brought Philly within two, and N.O. took a 9-7 lead into the half. Score one for the Stars, and one for the awesome nicknames department as well.

Ocho for seis!

New Orleans took the lead early in the third, courtesy of this scamper off-tackle from T.J. Logan.

Untouched!

Philadelphia punched its opponent right back, as Darnell Holland made a house call from 42-yards out to knot things at 17. That's how the third quarter wrapped up.

USFL Helmet Cam: Darnell Holland's view of 42-yard TD run Philadelphia Stars' RB Darnell Holland breaks loose for a 42-yard TD run against the New Orleans Breakers. Take a look at the helmet cam during the big play!

Make way!

Jordan Ellis put the Breakers back on top 23-17 early in the fourth, punching it in from a couple of yards out.

Nowhere to run

The Breakers' defense began to assert its authority in the fourth quarter as New Orleans looked to protect its lead.

Head over heels!

If you're going to celebrate, you might as well do it right.

