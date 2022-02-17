United States Football League
USFL Uniform Reveal: First look for every team

13 mins ago

Anticipation for the launch of the United States Football League has been building for months. Now, it's time to check out every team's brand-new uniform that they'll sport when the league kicks off its inaugural season on April 16 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Today, we're giving you a first look at every USFL team's uniform and helmet, revealing them one at a time, every hour for eight hours. So make sure you keep coming back to check out your favorite team! First up were the Birmingham Stallions, followed by the Pittsburgh Maulers. Now, it's the Tampa Bay Bandits' turn.

Birmingham Stallions
Coach: Skip Holtz

Pittsburgh Maulers
Coach: Kirby Wilson

Tampa Bay Bandits
Coach: Todd Haley

Houston Gamblers, 11 a.m. ET
Coach: Kevin Sumlin

New Jersey Generals, 12 p.m. ET
Coach: Mike Riley

Michigan Panthers, 1 p.m. ET
Coach: Jeff Fisher

New Orleans Breakers, 2 p.m. ET
Coach: Larry Fedora

Philadelphia Stars, 3 p.m. ET
Coach: Bart Andrus

Related: Everything you need to know about the USFL

This is a developing story.

