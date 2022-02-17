USFL Uniform Reveal: First look for every team
Anticipation for the launch of the United States Football League has been building for months. Now, it's time to check out every team's brand-new uniform that they'll sport when the league kicks off its inaugural season on April 16 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Today, we're giving you a first look at every USFL team's uniform and helmet, revealing them one at a time, every hour for eight hours. So make sure you keep coming back to check out your favorite team! First up were the Birmingham Stallions, followed by the Pittsburgh Maulers. Now, it's the Tampa Bay Bandits' turn.
Birmingham Stallions
Coach: Skip Holtz
Pittsburgh Maulers
Coach: Kirby Wilson
Tampa Bay Bandits
Coach: Todd Haley
Houston Gamblers, 11 a.m. ET
Coach: Kevin Sumlin
New Jersey Generals, 12 p.m. ET
Coach: Mike Riley
Michigan Panthers, 1 p.m. ET
Coach: Jeff Fisher
New Orleans Breakers, 2 p.m. ET
Coach: Larry Fedora
Philadelphia Stars, 3 p.m. ET
Coach: Bart Andrus
Related: Everything you need to know about the USFL
This is a developing story.