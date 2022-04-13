USFL international broadcast information: How to watch outside the US
When the United States Football League kicks off its inaugural 2022 season this Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET on FOX), football fans around the world will be able to partake in an exciting, new brand of football.
On Wednesday, the USFL announced that it will present its inaugural 2022 season in more than 130 countries worldwide, beginning this Saturday, April 16, with the historic kickoff game between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions at the state-of-the art Protective Stadium here in Birmingham.
NBC Sports and FOX Sports will present a live, 14-game USFL schedule internationally, including both semi-final playoff games and the championship game.
The countries in which USFL games will be available, which is expected to grow, include all North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and all major English-speaking markets featuring Canada, the UK and Ireland, South Africa, and Australia
Here is the current list of global broadcast markets outside of North America:
Africa
Algeria
Angola
Benin
Botswana
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cape Verde
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Chad
Comoros
Congo, Republic of the
Congo, Democratic Republic of the
Cote d'Ivoire
Djibouti
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Gabon
Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Kenya
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
Mauritius
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Niger
Nigeria
Réunion
Rwanda
Saint Helena
São Tomé and Príncipe
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Africa
Sudan
Swaziland
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Uganda
Western Sahara
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Europe
Albania
Andorra
Armenia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Faroe Islands
Finland
France
Gibraltar
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macedonia
Malta
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
San Marino
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Middle East
Afghanistan
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Jordan
Kuwait
Lebanon
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
Yemen
Oceania
Australia
For more on the international distribution partners, click here.
The USFL is also proud to announce that games will be available through the American Forces Network to U.S. service members stationed around the world.
Domestically, NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM will carry the audio broadcast of each 2022 game presented on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. In addition, FOX Sports on SiriusXM will carry the audio of all USFL games televised on FOX and FS1.
Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to follow the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.