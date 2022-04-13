United States Football League USFL international broadcast information: How to watch outside the US 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When the United States Football League kicks off its inaugural 2022 season this Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET on FOX), football fans around the world will be able to partake in an exciting, new brand of football.

On Wednesday, the USFL announced that it will present its inaugural 2022 season in more than 130 countries worldwide, beginning this Saturday, April 16, with the historic kickoff game between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions at the state-of-the art Protective Stadium here in Birmingham.

NBC Sports and FOX Sports will present a live, 14-game USFL schedule internationally, including both semi-final playoff games and the championship game.

The countries in which USFL games will be available, which is expected to grow, include all North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and all major English-speaking markets featuring Canada, the UK and Ireland, South Africa, and Australia

Here is the current list of global broadcast markets outside of North America:

Africa

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cape Verde

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Congo, Republic of the

Congo, Democratic Republic of the

Cote d'Ivoire

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Réunion

Rwanda

Saint Helena

São Tomé and Príncipe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Western Sahara

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Europe

Albania

Andorra

Armenia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

Gibraltar

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Middle East

Afghanistan

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Syria

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Oceania

Australia

For more on the international distribution partners, click here.

The USFL is also proud to announce that games will be available through the American Forces Network to U.S. service members stationed around the world.

Domestically, NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM will carry the audio broadcast of each 2022 game presented on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. In addition, FOX Sports on SiriusXM will carry the audio of all USFL games televised on FOX and FS1.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to follow the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.