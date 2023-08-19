Which QB-coach duos will dominate their divisions? Odds, predictions

National Football League
Updated Aug. 19, 2023 1:09 p.m. ET

Fans and pundits often debate who will win the Super Bowl. 

But on Thursday, Colin Cowherd broke things down, division by division, based on continuity between quarterback-coach duos.

"I was sitting there thinking this morning, if you just took the most productive quarterback from last year in every division and hopefully bring the same coach back, I'm just gonna make that my division winner. Well, it just so happens most of them have been that, with one or two exceptions."

Who will reign supreme in each NFL division? Let's take a look at Colin's thoughts and the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

AFC EAST: Bills

Colin's thoughts: "I played around a little bit with Miami, but I can't trust Tua's health."

The odds: Currently, Buffalo is +120 to win the division.

AFC WEST: Chiefs

The odds: Currently, Kansas City is -180 to win the division.

AFC SOUTH: Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "I'll take Trevor Lawrence. Second year with Doug Pederson."

The odds: Currently, Jacksonville is -155 to win the division.

AFC NORTH: Bengals

The odds: Currently, Cincinnati is +150 to win the division.

NFC EAST: Eagles

The odds: Currently, Philadelphia is -115 to win the division.

NFC WEST: Seahawks

Colin's thoughts: "This is my change. Geno Smith was the most productive quarterback [in that division]. Brock Purdy didn't play enough games, Matt Stafford didn't play a lot, and Kyler Murray didn't. Seattle had another good draft."

The odds: Currently, Seattle is +200 to win the division. San Francisco is -165.

NFC SOUTH: Saints

Colin's thoughts: "Derek Carr was in a different conference, the better conference. But there isn't a quarterback and a coaching change. The coach was there, and Derek was productive. They meet in New Orleans."

The odds: Currently, New Orleans is +130 to win the division.

NFC NORTH: Lions or Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins are a virtual tie, and they both bring back the coach. … The difference is Cousins threw twice as many interceptions, and if it's a coin flip, I'll take the quarterback who made fewer mistakes. I tend to think Goff is more talented, anyway. I will take Detroit to win the NFC North."

The odds: Currently, Detroit is +145 to win the division. Minnesota is +260.

Which quarterback/coach duo catches your eye? Follow FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

