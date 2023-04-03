National Football League What are Cowboys' biggest offensive needs in the 2023 NFL draft? Published Apr. 3, 2023 9:15 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Carolina Panthers don’t officially go on the clock until April 27, so the Cowboys still have three weeks to weigh their options.

For our purposes, though, the hay is in the barn. The Cowboys have made two major trades and half a dozen signings. Their team-building is done until draft weekend, when they’ll add an all-new rookie class to a team that has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.



With that in mind, it’s time to look at the state of the Cowboys’ roster for draft weekend. Starting Monday with the offense, let’s look at the position groups to determine where the Cowboys are prepared for the season and where they need help by assigning scores between 1 and 10 to measure the urgency of reinforcements. Tuesday, we’ll look at the defense. And when we’re done, we should have a good idea of what to expect when the festivities begin on April 27.

Quarterback

Need level: 5

The case for drafting: For starters, we've got Cowboys officials on the record talking about their desire to add a quarterback. Dak Prescott has missed time in three straight seasons, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to bolster the talent at the backup position — or at the very least, provide some genuine competition for Cooper Rush.

If we really want to get into the weeds, there's also the matter of Prescott's contract, which expires after the 2024 season. The deal comes with a no-trade clause and a no-tag clause, so Prescott holds a lot of leverage in the discussion. It might not be a bad idea to add some insurance in case Prescott's long-term future lies elsewhere.

The case for passing: You can obviously navigate a season with what's on hand. Prescott has piloted the Cowboys to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and Rush went 4-1 during his injury absence last year. If the cards don't fall right, there's no need to force it. If the Cowboys plan on extending Prescott before his deal runs out, it'd also go a long way toward lessening the need here.

Running back

Need level: 7

The case for drafting: There's no long-term outlook here. Tony Pollard is playing on the one-year franchise tag and Ronald Jones signed a one-year deal for essentially the veteran minimum. Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle have flashed potential, but that's not good enough to ignore the position. A draft pick would help in the short term and provide a long-term blueprint. There's also the nagging fact that Pollard is returning from a major leg injury. He's expected to be just fine, but a little insurance policy never hurt anyone.

The case for passing: If Pollard's health isn't an issue, then they could get by with what they have. Pollard and Jones have nine years and 4,860 yards between them. Throw in the young guys for depth, and it's a decent group — just not a great one. As long as everyone stays healthy, this could work. But the reality is that the Cowboys are very likely to draft a newcomer.

Wide receiver

Need level: 4

The case for drafting: The last two seasons have showed that you can never have enough capable receivers. CeeDee Lamb can't carry the group alone, and there are unknowns here. The Cowboys desperately need Michael Gallup to rediscover his pre-injury form. Brandin Cooks will turn 30 this fall. They still don't know what they have in Jalen Tolbert. An immediate starter isn't needed, but drafts are about the future and a year from now they could be very glad they added talent.

The case for passing: Lamb is the centerpiece, Cooks is under contract for two years at a great price. Gallup is on a multi-year, team-friendly deal. If Gallup can bounce back, this is a solid trio to work with for the next year or two. It's also too early to give up on Tolbert, who was a Top 100 pick just a year ago. With those four in place, snaps may be hard to come by for a rookie.

Tight end

Need level: 7

The case for drafting: Two thoughts. First, this offense needed more playmakers last year. The Cowboys have received steady production from the tight end spot for years, but rarely have they had a difference maker. With an exceptionally deep class of tight ends entering the league this year, now feels like the right time to take a swing. Second, in this era of spread football, it often takes tight ends some time to adjust to the rigors of the NFL. It's advisable to always have a guy in the pipeline to develop behind the vets.

The case for passing: There are veterans on the roster. Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot had exceptional rookie seasons, and Sean McKeon has been serviceable since making the team in 2020. That's a decent trio to work with, and there's reason for optimism that all three can grow their roles in the passing game with Dalton Schultz off to Houston.

Interior offensive line

Need level: 9

The case for drafting: There's a pretty big hole at left guard now that Connor McGovern has signed in Buffalo. The early indication is that the Cowboys don't want to move Tyler Smith back to guard, which is understandable given how well the first-round pick played at left tackle as a rookie. They signed Chuma Edoga in free agency, and it sounds like he'll play inside — but he's made just one start in the last two years. It's also worth mentioning that Tyler Biadasz is entering a contract year after making the Pro Bowl in 2022. It's pretty easy to make the case that this is the weakest spot on the roster.

The case for passing: Zack Martin figures to hold down the right guard spot for at least two more years, if not more. Edoga can combine with Matt Farniok to give you a couple options at left guard. You can also break glass in case of emergency and move Smith back to guard — or apparently try Terence Steele inside? That seems weird, but it's been suggested. Honestly, this all sounds like grasping at straws. Expect the Cowboys to draft an interior offensive lineman with one of their first four picks.

Offensive tackle

Need level: 4

The case for drafting: The team's current depth could go away in a big hurry. As we've been saying for years, Tyron Smith gets older every year and his injury history is well-documented. He's also in the final year of his contract. Terence Steele is playing on a one-year deal. If one or both of those guys leave in 2024, they'd be left with Tyler Smith and some uninspiring backups.

The case for passing: Tyler Smith is in place as the left tackle of the future, and they can find a way to retain Steele — either with a long-term deal or a franchise tag. As it stands right now, they have too many capable tackles and not enough snaps, as someone with starting experience will have to play swing. It's a good bet they could also re-sign Jason Peters at some point, if they think they need to. Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball are also still on the roster, providing developmental options.

