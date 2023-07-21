National Football League Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris buys beers for D.C.-area fans Published Jul. 21, 2023 5:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

How do you celebrate spending over $6 billion to purchase the team you grew up cheering for?

If you're Josh Harris, you buy some of your fellow Washington Commanders fans a beer.

Harris called into a Washington D.C.-area sports radio show Thursday, soon after his group's purchase of the NFL franchise was unanimously ratified by the other 31 NFL owners. The show was broadcasting live from a Virginia brewery to celebrate the end of the controversy-laden ownership tenure of Dan Snyder, Harris' predecessor.

"It's a great day for Washington football, and I'm ready to get to work," Harris said.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Harris' first order of business? Buying beer for the hundreds of Commanders fans in attendance.

"I want to get back to Washington, my hometown, and celebrate with you guys," Harris said. "Let's get started by buying everyone in the brewery and in the bullpen a beer. Can we do that?"

When one of the hosts double-checked with Harris that his offer still stood after letting him know how many people were in attendance, Harris joked that he would have to dip into his savings a bit.

"But I want everyone to have a beer," Harris said. "Let's do it. … Hail to the Commanders, drink up!"

The show's co-hosts said they had no idea that Harris would make that offer and were only notified moments before that Harris was even interested in calling in.

Harris' new ownership group, which includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, will be tasked with restoring the image of a once-proud Washington NFL franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since 2005 and was embroiled in off-field scandals during Snyder's 24-year tenure as owner.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Washington Commanders

share