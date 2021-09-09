National Football League Brady, Rice or LT? Skip and Shannon debate the football GOAT 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What exactly cements an athlete's "Greatest Of All Time" status in their particular sport?

Some posit that it's those who consistently pass the eye test, the pros who ingrain themselves in fans' memories with unforgettable feats of the extraordinary.

Others place more importance on the statistical side of things. The career of a stat-sheet stuffer holds a tremendous amount of weight for analytics-loving number-crunchers.

Then there's the ultimate metric by many standards: winning. Those who consistently guide their teams to the mountaintop cement indelible marks in their sport's history.

And when it comes to football, no man has enshrined himself in the game's history books quite like Tom Brady.

The winningest quarterback of all time was recently named The Athletic's greatest NFL player of all time in its comprehensive list of the best 100. The "winner of all winners," according to the site, Brady heads the group, followed by Jim Brown, Jerry Rice, Lawrence Taylor and Reggie White, in that order.

The "Undisputed" guys gave their opinions on the lineup during Wednesday morning's episode – and of course, Skip Bayless thoroughly agreed with Brady's name topping the list.

Shannon Sharpe had other thoughts.

Rice's 22,895 career receiving yards are 5,000 more than the next-highest number (Larry Fitzgerald, with 17,492). He also boasts 100 more receptions than Fitzgerald and 40 more touchdowns than his closest challenger in that category, Randy Moss.

Rice is also far-and-away the NFL's all-time total TDs leader, with 208, which is 33 more than that of the league's all-time leading rusher, Emmitt Smith.

And he did it all during a time when offenses relied heavily on the running game as their dominant method of attack, as Sharpe pointed out.

During the span of Rice's career (1985-2004), he hauled in 7,961 more yards than the next-best yard-cruncher (Tim Brown). He also pulled in 448 more receptions and 67 more TD grabs than Cris Carter, who trails him directly in both categories through those 20 seasons.

No man before, during, or after Rice's era has come close to matching his statistical production. Not to mention, he consistently graded well in the evaluations of many eye-test connoisseurs.

But Skip Bayless is a winning enthusiast, and he refused to be convinced that Tom Brady hasn't earned the starry regal crown.

"[Receiver] is a dependent position," Bayless argued. "You are beholden to the quarterback. He's by far the most valuable player on the field, and it ain't even close. It's just the truth in football: It's all about the quarterback.

"Jerry Rice and Lawrence Taylor play positions that cannot dominate the game the way that the quarterback can. [Brady] is the greatest leader in sports history and the greatest clutch player over a duration of time this side of Jordan."

It's impossible to dispute Brady's track record. Victories follow him like Mondays do Sundays.

Brady became the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl after he was thrown into the fire to relieve an injured Drew Bledsoe in 2003, capturing title glory in his first season as a starter.

And he has been winning ever since.

Five more Lombardi trophies followed during his tenure with the New England Patriots, and in his first season elsewhere, Brady continued his habitual dominance, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002.

His impact from the quarterback position is unprecedented, and Skip certainly isn't the only one who agrees with The Athletic's ranking.

"Tom Brady has moved into a category that sort of defies explanation. It's kind of extraordinary," Colin Cowherd said Wednesday on "The Herd."

"[Brady] never gets in trouble, never says the wrong thing, incredibly coachable, not driven by money, not the strongest arm, not the greatest athlete, and he's easily the greatest quarterback of all time," Cowherd added.

However, helping Sharpe's case against Brady is the fact that his Pats did have the best cumulative defense statistically in the nearly two decades he spent with the team.

But although he's steadfast in his take, Sharpe's argument could lose ground for this reason: Brady is still playing, and his team is among the favorites to win another Super Bowl this year, which would give Brady eight rings.

His seven are as many as Rice, Taylor, White and Jim Brown have put together.

In fact, Brady kicks off his 22nd season Thursday night against the Cowboys.

You can watch the full "Undisputed" debate below.

