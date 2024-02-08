National Football League Super Bowl LVIII: Best commercials for this year's game Published Feb. 8, 2024 8:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Super Bowl LVIII is almost here!

While many are anticipating what's going to happen between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs between the lines, one of the other big parts of the game is the commercials. As the Super Bowl is annually the most-watched event or show in America, companies tend to bring out the stars and get more creative for their high-priced ads.

This year is no different.

With the 30-second spots reportedly going for $7 million, several stars have already been featured by companies who've decided to release their ads ahead of the big game.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest ads for Super Bowl Sunday.

♫ Uber Eats will be there for you ♫ (if you forget something)

Uber Eats' Super Bowl ad features a mini "Friends" reunion as a forgetful Jennifer Aniston learns she can order delivery for almost any item through the app.

Messi brings futbol to football

Lionel Messi further ingrained himself into American culture by starring in Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl ad. The superstar orders a beer at the bar on the beach, but as he waits for his Michelob Ultra to pour, he goes on a dribbling quest that includes a couple of other stars.

The Clydesdales are back

Budweiser opted to go with nostalgia over stars in its Super Bowl ad, bringing back the Clydesdales as the horses are tasked with having to bring the iconic beer through a snowstorm to a bar with the help of a Golden Lab.

I wish for Peyton Manning and Post Malone to appear in the same ad

The Bud Light genie was the star of this year's ad for the company, making wishes come true for a group of football fans who begin watching a game in their basement before their wishes take them elsewhere.

Meowing mayo

Did you ever think that a cat's meow sounded similar to the word mayo? Well, Hellmann's Super Bowl ad went the extra step with a cat that actually said it, reaching newfound fame in a commercial starring former "Saturday Night Live" stars Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson.

"Parks and Rec" fans will have a "blast" with Mountain Dew's ad

Aubrey Plaza stars in Mountain Dew's Super Bowl ad this year, sarcastically saying how much of a blast she's having before she reunites with another "Parks and Rec" star.

The "Almost Champions" ring

M&M served up a tasty treat in the form of a title ring for a few Hall of Famers who fell short of winning a Super Bowl and an actress who's lost multiple Oscar races.

Let's twist on it

Oreo's Super Bowl ad has some influential figures twisting the cookie open before making big decisions in history.

Pringle Pratt

Chris Pratt embraced the Mr. P look in Pringles' Super Bowl ad, donning the iconic mustache from the chip brand's logo that leads to a career opportunity for him.

Aquaman sings for home internet

T-Mobile brought back "Scrubs" stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison for its Super Bowl ad this year, but added Jason Momoa to its chorus of actors looking to get better home internet.

Starry and Spice

Ice Spice enjoys her new relationship with Starry in its Super Bowl ad, much to the detriment of her ex-soda.

Frame it

Google Pixel's Super Bowl ad uses an emotional story to sell its product, with a blind man benefiting from the phone's feature that lets him know how many people are in the frame before taking a picture.

Booking many vacations

Booking.com's Super Bowl ad features Tina Fey, who can't pick just one vacation to go on through the app so she hires several body doubles to test out the destinations.

It's Dina-Mita

Two elderly women (named Dina and Mita) wouldn't be stopped from getting their bag of Doritos Dinamita after a younger man bought the last bag at the store in Doritios' Super Bowl ad.

Snoop Dogg wants his lighter back!

Willie Nelson showed off his lighter in BIC Lighter's Super Bowl ad, but Snoop Dogg called him out in the commercial.

Talkin like Walkin

Christopher Walken can't go anywhere without anyone impersonating him in this year's BMW ad, which leaves the automobile company to say there's only one version of the legendary actor like there's "only one ultimate driving machine."

Popeyes awakens Ken Jeong

The comedian plays a person who was in a cryogenic tank for several decades to await the invention of the best chicken wing in Popeyes' Super Bowl ad. Not only does he have his best chicken wing, but he also gets introduced to what he's missed over the last 50 years.

What a feelin'!

Addison Rae helps Nerds fans unleash their senses with a whole new concept on the candy.

